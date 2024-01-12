“I don’t make anything below 30%! I’ll retire and not work for you!”

#dont #Ill #retire #work

‘Inspired by KM’ It is an association whose objective is help 98 children to fulfill their Life projects. This is a project led by Kylian Mbappé which revolves around four fundamental values: learn, understand, share and transmit. ‘IBKM’, which will be presented On January 20, it brings together 49 boys and 49 girlsfrom 9 to 16 years old, from all social levels.

Fayza Lamari, Mbappé’s motherhas revealed how ‘Inspired by KM’ startedan association to which a much of the income of the PSG player. “I told him: ‘I don’t do anything below 30%! I’ll retire and do what everyone else does: I’ll go on vacation to the Maldives, but I won’t work for you!'” says Fayza, according to a report fromThe Parisianin a fragment that has been made public from the program ‘Envoyé Spécial’, which will be broadcast on France 2 next Thursday, January 18.

Kylian’s mother tells more details of the particular negotiation he had with his son. “At first, I told him it would be 50%. But we talked about it and it was 30!” he jokes.

It’s all for a good cause. At ‘IBKM’ diverse and varied activities are offered for children: language courses, cultural and sports outings, master classes, stays… And all, of course, are supervised by professionals.

A normal boy

Another extract from the report with ‘Envoyé Spécial’ that came to light a few days ago shows a Nearest Mbappé, to a young man who has achieved fame and sometimes just wants to be a normal boy. Kylian admitted that It had been years since I had gone to the bakery to buy a loaf of bread. “I would pay a lot now to be able to do these types of things that don’t seem like anything to most people,” said the PSG player and continued: “I lost the spontaneity of the human being”.

The future

Beyond Kylian’s customs, what everyone talks about is his future. Contract ends on June 30 with PSG and he will have to decide if he renews or if he goes to another club. “I haven’t made my decision yet. I haven’t chosen. With the agreement I made with the president this summer, Whatever my decision, we manage to protect all parties, preserving the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is what is important. “The rest is secondary,” he stated a few days ago. Kylian.

About, Nasser al Khelaifi, president of PSGexplained his desire to have Mbappé. “It is normal to wonder about him. For me he is the best in the world, I have a very good relationship with him. Not only as a player, as a person. He has an agreement with me, as he said. There is no negotiation, but I think he is still young, he wants to win many trophies and I hope with us,” he said in RMC.