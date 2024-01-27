‘I don’t play with my children, that doesn’t make me a bad mother’

#dont #play #children #doesnt #bad #mother

Mandi admits it honestly: she is not good at playing with her children. And although that made her insecure for years, she now knows that this does not make her a bad mother.

“Because I shine with other things,” she writes Momtastic.

‘I didn’t enjoy it’

When Mandi’s children were babies, she was completely in her element – ​​caring, cuddling, bathing and feeding: she loved it. But now that they are older and feel the need to play, she notices that she does not enjoy it: “Sitting on the floor with toys feels like quite an undertaking to me. I just don’t enjoy it.”

Guilt

For a long time, Mandi thought this made her a bad mother. But now, years later, she knows this is nonsense. “I love exploring nature with my children,” she explains. “I also enjoy cooking and involving my children.” Mandi also loves drawing, painting or going to the library. “And my husband? he does ‘the hard work’ and rolls on the ground with our children when necessary. So I let go of my guilt and pat myself on the back instead. Because my children get all the love and attention they need.”

