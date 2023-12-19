‘I don’t think Cabecita Rodríguez is going to stay in America’; Carlos Hermosillo and his dramatic prediction – Fox Sports

#dont #Cabecita #Rodríguez #stay #America #Carlos #Hermosillo #dramatic #prediction #Fox #Sports

The Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX just concluded with the coronation of América after beating Tigres 3-0 in the second leg Final played at the Azteca Stadium, where one of the heroes of the Águilas was the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, who entered change and marked the third score for the azulcrema.

But unfortunately for Cabecita Rodríguez, a Mexican soccer legend such as Carlos Hermosillo, he does not see much of a future with the capital team, ensuring that his departure from the Coapa discipline could be close, a club that signed him in 2022 after an adventure through the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, where he could not stand out after being champion with Cruz Azul.

It was during the broadcast of La Última Palabra that Carlos Hermosillo gave his prediction about the future of Jonathan Javier Rodríguez Portillo, as he assured that it will be difficult for América to be able to sustain the base of its team due to the strong investments being made in Mexican soccer. which could alter their plans to make a vintage team.

“It is more complicated now because of the investments they make and how the teams strengthen themselves; “America has a very good team and from what I know so far, Cabecita, Jonathan Rodríguez, I don’t think he is going to stay in America and he is an important player, but there are players who need to play and who want them somewhere else,” the former goalscorer pointed out.

Jonathan Rodríguez was losing prominence in the scheme of Brazilian coach Andre Jardine, which is why he was relegated to the bench in the final stretch, although always used as a replacement, which could raise doubts about his stay with the Eagles.