“I don’t think it’s even allowed.”

The president of FC Barcelona, John Laportahe stated in an interview with EFE that the tribute to Lionel Messithe footballer who has broken all the records in the history of the Barça entity, will be done when the Argentine star and his family want.

“We are open to doing it whenever they want. Messi He is the best player in history and, because we respect and admire him, of course he deserves a tribute in Can Barça“, he assured about the crack of Rosario.

Laporta revealed that there was talk of a tribute to Messi, when last summer the real option of the ’10’ returning to Barcelona was raised but that, when it did not happen, “he was left a bit in limbo.”

“In the end it didn’t happen, because what he told us was totally logical: that because of the pressure he had been under in Paris, he preferred to go to the Inter Miami, because that would give it some stability. A decision that we respect,” he explained.

In any case, the leader of the Catalan club took the tribute for granted, although he could not set a date: “I don’t know if it will be when we return to the Spotify Camp Nou at the end of 2024 or when the stadium is fully constructed by July 2026.”

Her return

At the time of its reopening, the Camp Nou It will have a capacity of 70,000 spectators and, on the other hand, when the work is completed it will have 105,000 seats, which would make the tribute to the best footballer who has passed through the club in its entire history stand out even more.

“There will be time to talk about it,” summarized Laporta, who ruled out, however, that Messi could play an official match with him again. Barça given by him Inter Miami. “There are all kinds of news coming out, but I think that is not even allowed by FIFA,” she said.