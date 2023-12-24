“I gave up after 17 hours at the airport”

#gave #hours #airport

Friday’s weather caused a lot of blood loss to passengers of various airlines that were scheduled to depart from Gdańsk that day.

photo: Piotr Hukało/Trojmiasto.pl

” class=”photoMarker__link” data-filter-brightness=”brightness–100″>

Mrs. Iga planned to fly from Gdańsk to Wrocław on Friday. It was hindered not only by the weather, but also by Ryanair’s incomprehensible way of managing the crisis situation.

Have you ever had a legal dispute with an airline?

yes, and I received the compensation I expected 26% yes, and I received compensation, but less than I expected 6% yes, but I received nothing 13 % no, I gave up in such a situation 8% no, I never had a reason to enter into such a dispute 47% We wrote about the difficult situation at the airport in Gdańsk due to the weather last Thursday on the same day. Today we are publishing the story of our reader, Mrs. Izabela, who fell victim to these problems.

This is her story:

My trip from Gdańsk to Wrocław should take place on December 22 at 13. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the flight was delayed until 2.30 p.m. and at this time we were invited to board the plane for the first time.

After taking our seats, it turned out that the weather conditions were still difficult and we had to wait for them to change. After three hours spent on board the plane and crossing the runway, it turned out that the working time of the on-board staff was approaching the limit. For this reason, we had to return to the terminal again, where we were to wait for a new crew to fly with them to Wrocław.

Passengers on several flights spent three hours on board the plane before the planes could take off. No. the interior of a plane waiting to fly to Belfast.

reader of Trojmiasto.pl

” class=”photoMarker__link” data-filter-brightness=”brightness–100″> According to the information provided to us by the staff on the plane, the departure should not be later than 7 p.m., because the plane was standing on the tarmac, although there was no staff, but employees have already been called to the airport.

However, after leaving the plane, no one from the ground crew was able to provide us with any information about the further course of the journey.

After several hours of waiting, other Ryanair flights began to depart either on schedule or with a slight delay. However, our flight to Wrocław seemed to be forgotten: there was no information about it.

Although many planes had long delays last Thursday, passengers of the flight to Wrocław spent the most time at the airport, over 20 hours.

photo: Piotr Hukało/Trojmiasto.pl

” class=”photoMarker__link” data-filter-brightness=”brightness–100″> It seems that it could no longer be a matter of weather, since international flights took place, and the domestic flight – even though it was supposed to take place much earlier – still hasn’t been announced.

It is worth noting that although passengers flying to Wrocław should have taken off from Gdańsk at 1 p.m., by 22:30 they were not issued any meal vouchers. This was done after 10.30 p.m., when it was practically impossible to redeem them, as most of the service points at the airport were closed at that time, and McDonald’s at the airport did not accept Ryanair vouchers.





After issuing the vouchers, the departures board initially displayed information that the flight to Wrocław would take place at 00.25, then it was moved to 2.50 am.

After further time changes, my fellow passengers and I decided to confront the people responsible for the situation, but still no one knew anything and or did not want to tell us. We wanted to obtain a document from the airport or Ryanair employees describing the situation and confirming our words, but according to the employees’ opinion, no one is able to issue us anything like that and no one is responsible for anything because… the weather is to blame.

Unfortunately, the service point is located outside the security zone and, as it turned out, despite the initial assurances of the airport employee, people trying to find out something at this point had to go through a security check again, and thus some people lost meals or drinks purchased with vouchers in the duty-free zone.

At the same time, the group of Ryanair passengers to Wrocław was the last or one of the last groups of travelers at the airport – all other Ryanair flights, even those that were scheduled later than ours, had already taken place.

Approximately At 3 a.m., after another inspection, we were invited to board the plane again, with a new crew. However, due to weather conditions, we could not take off again and after another three hours spent in the plane standing on the airport apron, we were again ordered to return to the terminal.

After entering the departure hall, it turned out that the same plane in which we stayed for three hours and which was refused permission to take off allegedly due to difficult weather conditions, was ready to board new passengers and fly to Sweden!

After a dozen or so hours at the airport, we gave up on the trip to Wrocław, because our trip had lost its meaning due to the wasted time. I learned from other co-passengers that the plane to Wrocław finally took off around 9.30, so the passengers reached the capital of Lower Silesia with a 20-hour delay.

In my opinion, we fell victim to Ryanair’s policy, which – taking advantage of the bad weather – neglected the passengers of the less profitable domestic flight and focused on avoiding possible compensation for passengers of international flights. The communication process itself at the airport was practically non-existent, and due to the entire situation, not only did we lose trust in the company, time and money, but we also lost the opportunity to spend time with our loved ones.

What’s bothering you – reader’s article is a column edited by readers, containing their observations about the surrounding Tricity reality. Despite the name, not all reflections are complaints. If something is bothering you

describe it

and see what others think about the matter. And we will be happy to reward the most interesting texts with tickets to the cinema or other events taking place in Tricity.