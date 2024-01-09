“I got kicked in the stomach.” Now Robert has 7 diagnoses, he can only distinguish between dark and light

#kicked #stomach #Robert #diagnoses #distinguish #dark #light

“2023 was the worst year in my life,” writes Jolanta Kalniņa on social networks. “Exactly a year ago, my and Robiš’s journey to adulthood began – hard, cruel and humiliating. (..) May all those nerve-wracking and bureaucracy-filled months after my son come of age burn in the fires of hell.” Her son Robert has been severely disabled since birth: he does not speak, walk, see or eat by himself. Robert needs 24/7 care. And so for 18 years.

The municipal houses in Płavnieki resemble toy blocks pushed together – in light, cheerful colors, with a children’s playground in the yard – they look a bit psychedelic against the background of the surrounding gray concrete clumps.

Bright, energetic – this is the woman who comes out to meet us. She is recognizable, loud, as she says. What is the daily life of a mother of a special child, Jolanta tells on social networks – openly, directly, with an explosive dose of black humor; the media talk about nonsense in the legislation, which complicates the lives of people with severe disabilities. Jolanta is a fighter – for the first time she sued the state in 2006 and won – she got the restriction of social support for working parents to be lifted. And now it is also ready to make sure that, upon reaching the age of 18, young people with severe disabilities and their parents do not have to wade through the bureaucratic jungle for several months to appear before the court, and the humiliating process has to be repeated every seven years.