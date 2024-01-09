“I got kicked in the stomach.” Now Robert has 7 diagnoses, he can only distinguish between dark and light

#kicked #stomach #Robert #diagnoses #distinguish #dark #light

“2023 was the worst year in my life,” writes Jolanta Kalniņa on social networks. “Exactly a year ago, my and Robiš’s journey to adulthood began – hard, cruel and humiliating. (..) May all those nerve-wracking and bureaucracy-filled months after my son come of age burn in the fires of hell.” Her son Robert has been severely disabled since birth: he does not speak, walk, see or eat by himself. Robert needs 24/7 care. And so for 18 years.

The municipal houses in Płavnieki resemble toy blocks pushed together – in light, cheerful colors, with a children’s playground in the yard – they look a bit psychedelic against the background of the surrounding gray concrete clumps.

Bright, energetic – this is the woman who comes out to meet us. She is recognizable, loud, as she says. What is the daily life of a mother of a special child, Jolanta tells on social networks – openly, directly, with an explosive dose of black humor; the media talk about nonsense in the legislation, which complicates the lives of people with severe disabilities. Jolanta is a fighter – for the first time she sued the state in 2006 and won – she got the restriction of social support for working parents to be lifted. And now it is also ready to make sure that, upon reaching the age of 18, young people with severe disabilities and their parents do not have to wade through the bureaucratic jungle for several months to appear before the court, and the humiliating process has to be repeated every seven years.

Also Read:  [속보] 'Lime incident main culprit' Kim Bong-hyeon sentenced to 30 years in prison

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VW integrates ChatGPT into new models
VW integrates ChatGPT into new models
Posted on
ASUS unveils ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro – Tablets and phones – News
ASUS unveils ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro – Tablets and phones – News
Posted on
Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills
Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills
Posted on
Tyrese Haliburton hamstring injury, video, fall, carried to locker room, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics, scores, results, highlights, latest news
Tyrese Haliburton hamstring injury, video, fall, carried to locker room, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics, scores, results, highlights, latest news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News