2023-12-17

From training Lionel Messi at PSG to being able to go to prison. The life of Christophe Galtier has been accused of hatred and discrimination when he was coach of OGC Nice in the 2021-2022 season.

Galtier appeared at a hearing that lasted several hours and defended his innocence and refuted the accusations against him, insisting that he is not racist and that he never benched players because of their Muslim religion.

The Nice prosecutor, Damien Martinelli, requested the coach’s disqualification for three years, a fine of 45,000 euros and a 12-month prison sentence.

“I believe that football and the values ​​of the Republic are the main victims in this case. “I urge you to find Christophe Galtier guilty,” the prosecutor said.

During the hearing, Galtier admitted to having used the expression “King Kong” to refer to two opponents in a match between Nice and Saint-Étienne two seasons ago.

“There is no racial or race-related connotation in that term. I had to use that expression, just like I used it when we played against Nicolas Pallois of Nantes. It refers to strength and power,” said the coach.

The coach continued, visibly excited: “Did I compare Jean-Clair Todibo to an armed convert? It is completely false. “It is a terrible manipulation to come out with a lie like that, with the serious consequences it could have for the player, for me and for my wife.”

Given all this, Galtier can go to prison for a year, he is currently the coach of Al-Duhail SC of the Qatar Football League, this after failing with PSG.