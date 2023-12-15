I have been fighting cancer for 7 years without recurrence! Medical University recommends “1 vegetable”: lowers cholesterol and delays aging | China Television News | LINE TODAY

#fighting #cancer #years #recurrence #Medical #University #recommends #vegetable #lowers #cholesterol #delays #aging #China #Television #News #LINE #TODAY

Modern people are busy with work and often have irregular diet and work schedule, which can easily cause a lot of harm to the body. A man in his 50s, a factory owner, often went out to drink and socialize. Unfortunately, he eventually contracted esophageal cancer. His kidneys were damaged during chemotherapy, so he had to go to the nephrology department for treatment. In addition to reminding the man to stop drinking, the doctor also recommended him to eat ” Fortunately, the results are remarkable. Now, almost 7 years later, the man’s second-stage esophageal cancer has not recurred.

Nephrologist Jiang Shoushan shared in the program “Healthy and Good Life” that a factory owner in his 50s in Taoyuan often needed to drink and socialize during work. He eventually contracted esophageal cancer. After a difficult treatment process, his kidney function was even damaged. So I immediately went to the nephrology clinic for medical treatment.

Jiang Shoushan reminded the man that his genes are not suitable for drinking. In addition to giving up alcoholic drinks, he must also prevent the possibility of cancer recurrence. Therefore, he suggested that the man eat more cancer-preventing foods. Since the man prefers Chinese cuisine and cannot adapt to the Mediterranean diet, but onions are acceptable, Jiang Shoushan suggested that the man cook a plate of chopped green onions and eggs every two days.

Dr. Jiang Shoushan said that many studies have confirmed that onions can fight cancer, so it is recommended that patients eat onion eggs. Schematic diagram / taken from photoAC

Jiang Shoushan revealed that almost 7 years have passed since the cancer patient’s second-stage esophageal cancer has not recurred. Jiang Shoushan explained that the reason for the man’s successful fight against cancer is not just to quit drinking. Many studies have confirmed that onions can inhibit oral cancer, esophageal cancer, and gastric cancer.

Dr. Jiang Shoushan compiled a list of the nutrients rich in green onions:

1.Sulfide

Inhibits gastrointestinal bacteria from converting nitrates into nitrites, blocking the carcinogenic process.

2. Malic acid

Promote energy production, enhance physical endurance, and improve sports performance.

3.β-carotene

It can strengthen mucous membranes, lower cholesterol, and prevent heart disease and cancer.

4. Vitamin B complex

Maintains normal nervous function, relieves anxiety, fatigue, forgetfulness and insomnia, and assists in protein, fat and carbohydrate metabolism.

5. Selenium

Constitutes thione in the human body, regulates cellular immune function, and helps the body eliminate toxins.

Based on the above nutrients, Jiang Shoushan pointed out that green onions can lower cholesterol, improve long-term fatigue, improve immunity, resist oxidation and delay aging, prevent constipation, and prevent cancer, which can be said to have many benefits for modern people.

