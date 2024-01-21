I have dozens of examples of works that the City Hall of Sector 3 does without any kind of act

#dozens #examples #works #City #Hall #Sector #kind #act

The General Mayor of the Capital, Nicuşor Dan, stated that he can provide dozens of examples of works carried out by the 3rd District City Hall without documents and without any institution having intervened for the necessary controls, reports Agerpres.

The clarifications were made on the occasion of the launch, on Sunday, of the USR candidate for the City Hall of Sector 3, Lucian Judele.

“Two years ago, there was a project, a PNRR line had been opened and the mayors of Bucharest could do a project together to get some money for traffic lights. All the town halls did them – that is, six out of seven, the Town Hall of Sector 3 did not, because the mayor did not want it. This is feudalism in public administration. I have dozens of examples of works that the City Hall of Sector 3 does without any kind of document: they enter private properties, the properties of the Capital City Hall, of the ministry, without any document. And yet I don’t see an institution that goes there to control”, said the general mayor.

Nicuşor Dan explained that carrying out works without the necessary authorizations could be reported by the Court of Accounts, by the State Construction Inspectorate or by the owners of the respective lands.

“The situation, in my opinion, has three levels. It has a financial level: if you can allocate money to a work where you do not have the right to administer, here too it is a matter that belongs to the Court of Accounts. It has a level of construction – due to the fact that it is being built without authorization; and here, unfortunately, as the legislation is made, even the mayor of Sector 3 can intervene, when constructions are made without authorization, which, obviously, they will not do, or the State Construction Inspectorate, which we all know does not it works. And there is another issue, what was the situation of the sidewalk in front of the Unirea Store, where there was a piece of land that the Streets Administration had modernized and the District 3 City Hall came and ruined what we had done. Unfortunately, you, as the owner, under these conditions can only go to court and wait two or three years until it ends”, the general mayor pointed out.

Nicusor Dan also referred to the retroceded land from the IOR Park, stressing that the steps of the Capital City Hall to recover that space are “more difficult”, after the former general councilor, Gabriela Firea, and the mayor of Sector 3, Robert Negoiţă, did not demonstrate in court that the respective space was a park.

“I saw several actions in court in 2013, in which, when it was discussed to prove the fact that that land was a park, neither the mayor of Sector 3, who was in litigation, nor the mayor of the Municipality of Bucharest, who was in litigation, they did not think to do an elementary matter, to call as witnesses people from the area, to say that there was a park there and their children walked there 20-30-40 years ago. And because of this, first the Court of Appeal and later the High Court said that there was no park there, because these people acted against the public interest. We are talking about the mayor of Sector 3, Robert Negoiţă, and the mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea. Now our situation is more difficult. We gave that fine of 35 million euros, which I hope the court will confirm, and with this money we can buy back the land”, said Nicusor Dan.