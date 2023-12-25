“I have never regretted it and I will always wish for the best” – En Cancha

#regretted #Cancha

By Jorge Romero December 25, 2023 at 00:17 hrs.

Hernán Caputto was in practically all areas of the University of Chile. He was a goalkeeper, coach of the lower divisions and was the coach of the First Team. Therefore, he is someone from the house and who knows inside and out what the institution is.

In conversation with En Cancha, he remembered his time at the U and in the first instance he traveled in the time machine and analyzed what his time as a student goalkeeper was like between 2006 and 2009, where he won the opening title of his last year as a blue .

“Although I saved very few games, it was an extraordinary moment. I spent four seasons where I learned a lot and I have very nice moments, with championships in between, with Sudamericana, with Libertadores. I was bankrupt and in the transition to Azul Azul,” he began by saying.

“I have a very great affection for the club. I feel flattered to have been a player at Universidad de Chile, but also above all to have been a coach, so I have great affection for the club and I am always, always attentive and wishing for the best.

Caputto’s turbulent stage as coach of the U

At the beginning of 2019, Hernán Caputto refused to lead Chile U-17 in the World Cup in Brazil to join the lower divisions of the University of Chile. The former goalkeeper answered the call from Rodrigo Goldberg and Sergi Vargas to lead the minor series project.

However, Caputto only managed to stay in office for a few months. The reason? He had to urgently take over as coach of the First Team, after the departure of Alfredo Arias from the technical bench. The Argentine nationalized Chilean took the hot iron and grabbed the team in the relegation zone, a situation that he recalled with this medium.

“I think that we coaches are sometimes a bit kamikazes, we go where they call us and we don’t look where. At that moment I didn’t think about anything, I had no problem putting at stake my prestige that I earned in young football, I just wanted to help,” he said.

“I remember Sergio Vargas, the Polish Goldberg, spoke to me and I said yes, come on, go ahead. I did not doubt it and I will never regret it, closed the national coach, who today is looking for a team to direct in 2024.

VIDEO | “The important thing is that we are all boisterous”: Víctor Felipe Méndez and his passion for the U

Problems for the U: the league that comes with everything due to Rodrigo Holgado’s goals

The good 2023 season of the Argentine attacker not only caught the attention of the University of Chile.

The 2 factors why Gustavo Álvarez approved the return of Marcelo Díaz to the U

Universidad de Chile confirmed the return of the 36-year-old midfielder, who will return to the club he loves and with which he achieved a historic international title.