«I haven’t spoken to anyone from Benfica yet, but they told me that football is different»

Gianluca Prestianni is on his way to Benfica, and despite not having arrived in Portugal yet, he already has his lesson well studied in relation to European football.

In an interview with Radio La Red, the 17-year-old winger, who left Vélez Sarsfield, confessed that he took advice from some colleagues about the demands of the Old Continent.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at the club yet. [Benfica]but I’ve already spoken to my Vélez colleagues who were in Europe and they explained to me that football is very different, demanding, and you have to take care of yourself and focus 100 percent, otherwise you’ll come back [à Argentina]», he stated.

Prestianni also assured that one day he would like to return to Vélez, the club where he graduated and always felt supported.

«I leave with the experience of having made my debut, of having played in the first division… I leave with the beautiful feeling that the club gave me everything. I want to thank the club, they supported me a lot.”

On Wednesday, it should be noted, Gianluca Prestianni had already said goodbye to Vélez, on social media. The young Argentine should arrive in Lisbon in the next few days.

