‘I heard all kinds of strange rumors about myself for six months’

In 2020, Bero Beyer (54) exchanged the Rotterdam film festival for the Film Fund, because he saw opportunities for Dutch film. At the beginning of this year he suffered a burnout and decided not to return. ‘I had intense fever dreams and they wouldn’t stop, so apparently something was really going on.’

Jan Pieter Ekker20 December 2023, 13:53

“I have just studied my settlement agreement carefully,” says Bero Beyer after a cappuccino has been placed for him in the Tolhuistuin. With a broad smile: “I’m not allowed to say anything negative about the Film Fund’s policy, but I didn’t intend to do that anyway. Why on earth would I do that; I was the policy of the Film Fund. If I were to say something negative about the Film Fund, I would be saying something negative about myself.”

Beyer was an independent film producer, including films such as Rana’s Wedding and Paradise Now by Hany Abu-Assad, and subsequently a consultant at the Film Fund for three years and director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam for five editions. In 2020 he became director of the Film Fund, the most important financier of Dutch film productions. At the end of last year he was still in office at the European Film Awards (EFA) ceremony in Reykjavik, but then he dropped out. A burnout, as was only announced a few weeks later. He spent all of last year at home. After much deliberation, he has decided not to return as fund director.

“I always kept going. The show must go on. My wife said, “Maybe you’ve had three burnouts, but you just powered through it.” ‘That’s possible,’ was my initial answer, ‘but what’s the problem?’ Now I know better. Everything you put out, you get back in full. You see that with the environment, you see that now with populism, and you also see that with wanting to keep going.”

You were last officially in office at the European Film Awards a year ago. What happened?



“Although Knor and Close, in which we had a modest share, were not awarded the prizes, I thought it was a very successful prize gala in Reykjavik. I had conversations there with employees of the British research agency Olsberg SPI, which we had commissioned to compare the performance of Dutch feature films with countries that are most similar to us. They told me they were a bit shocked by what they had encountered. “Are you sure, Bero?” they asked. “You guys compare quite poorly to the rest.” I said: ‘That’s exactly what I want to see. It is crucial that we do not cover up the fact that our films are not good enough to reach the main competitions of the major film festivals. And therefore not eligible for the EFAs’.”

“But that wasn’t the reason I went down. I came back with a normal flu and then completely collapsed. The little man with the big hammer decided that it was a good thing: you haven’t listened to your body for so long, now you’re going to fucking listen to me. It was a feeling of blind panic. I had intense fever dreams and they wouldn’t stop, so apparently something was really going on.”

What did you dream about?



“They were dealing with a sense of frustration about the lack of solidarity in the sector that I love so much.”

Do you become ill and then dream about a lack of solidarity?



“If you notice that you can no longer silence your brain, something is wrong.”

He thinks for a moment. “I’m still trying to get it clear for myself… I think… I can’t stand it that something as beautiful as a film production, in which by definition you sometimes have to work with hundreds of people, seems to suffer from the fact that people, to say the least, do not work together optimally. To put it bluntly: don’t give each other the light in the eyes. Or distrust. Not necessarily on set, but between everyone involved – from financiers, makers and distributors to broadcasters, streamers and operators. I have great difficulty with that. This of course also happens in relation to the fund. The fund is also distrusted and is then blamed: it is too bureaucratic, too many rules…

Fel: “I am no longer a fund director, so I can say it: with my hand on my heart, it is not the Film Fund’s fault. There are certainly many things wrong in the film sector, but the fund is not to blame.”

Let’s go back to the beginning of 2023. You were at home, appointments and meetings were postponed and canceled. There was a buzz in the film world, but nothing was communicated.



“I didn’t know how bad it was and neither did my Supervisory Board. I was hoping that after a few weeks of catching up on sleep I would be able to get going again – there was plenty to do. But that turned out to be disappointing. Only then was a press release sent out stating that I was overworked.”

“I received a lot of support from my team and from the film sector, but for six months I also heard all kinds of untruths and strange rumors about myself. While I was sick. Some were very absurd. I would have been arrested at Reykjavik airport for drug possession, while I was on the plane with half the Dutch film world! At first I thought it was funny, but the more I thought about it, the less funny it became. Because there is something behind it, and I found that difficult – and that was undoubtedly partly the reason why I dropped out in the first place.”

Have you tried to find out where those rumors came from?



“No, as the American filmmaker Edward Zwick once said: ‘Don’t wrestle with pigs. You both get covered in shit, but the pig likes it’. There’s nothing to be gained from it. And besides, I was at home. And not at my best.”

What is it actually like to sit at home for so long?



“I can recommend it to everyone. But seriously, I’ve gone through all kinds of stages. First I had to get healthy again, both mentally and physically. I finally had time for my wife and three daughters again – that was nice. And I read a lot and watched movies and renovated our house from top to bottom.”

When did you realize that you no longer wanted to return to the Film Fund?



“When I was able to think a little more clearly at a certain point, I also had to think about what I had to change to prevent me from dropping out again.”

He thinks for a moment. “When I switched from the IFFR to the Film Fund, I saw opportunities. The basic conditions are extremely good: we have many interesting makers, we have quite a lot of money to distribute, and a lot of exhibition options. After five days – I hadn’t even spoken to my entire team – the first lockdown came.”

“Corona has put a damper on the momentum, but it also had advantages: we did an awful lot during Covid; The fund’s budget has never been as high as it was then, and with this we have set up numerous additional support measures. We tried to help all the players as best we could, and I think we did a pretty good job. There was actually a feeling of solidarity. But after corona it was every man for himself again. That may be understandable from a sociological perspective, but I experienced it as a great disappointment.”

That sounds quite naive.



“Every idealist is also a little naive.”

You have been active as a fund director for three years; what are you most proud of?



“My start at the fund also coincided with the death of George Floyd and the justified accusations of institutional racism. I then said that we as a fund are part of the problem. The Film Fund was a creamy white organization that confirmed the existing canon by the way it was set up. To change that, we had to hire different people. And at the same time, we had to create new opportunities for underrepresented creators, and identify blind spots within ourselves and applicants. It was a fascinating, sometimes painful process, but quite a lot was achieved.”

After the decision was made, you attended the presentation of the Olsberg Report – which you initiated yourself – at the Dutch Film Festival.



“That was great fun. Before the start, I heard from a number of Dutch makers that Olsberg did not have to worry that they would find the report too intense. They already knew it, and they liked that it was now in black and white. We underperform on an artistic and commercial level compared to the European countries that are most similar to us. In fact, we are the worst of all. In all perspectives. We have to do something about that. All together and rigorously. I certainly feel called to contribute to this, but not as a fund director.”

How?



“The distance that I have had in my working life from making, from creating, has become too great. I’ve written scripts myself; I won a European Film Award as ‘best script writer’ for Paradise Now, about the last 24 hours of two Palestinian suicide bombers. That film premiered at the Berlinale in 2005, was nominated for an Oscar and was shown in theaters in dozens of countries.”

With a deep sigh: “There were negotiations for peace going on at the time. I was asked, ‘Which would you prefer: peace or Oscar?’ Can you still imagine it? The reasons why I wanted to make films back then still apply. Paradise Now did not offer a ready-made solution, but it did provide an alternative view. That’s what’s so special about film: film is the art form with which you can best generate empathy, and that is needed now more than ever.”

And specifically?



“My production company Augustus Film still exists. At the end of January I will go to the Cinemart at the Rotterdam film festival. I’m really looking forward to meeting ambitious makers from all over the world with ditto plans. I never did career planning; I’ve always rolled from one thing to another. I’m looking forward to being involved in beautiful and relevant productions again. If you do something with conviction, energy and attention, you will always get somewhere – I am convinced of that.”

Review 2023

My highlight “The farewell to my former Film Fund team; that was so warm and respectful… The fund is in incredibly good hands with them. And that I spend so much time with my wife and children. My jobs at the IFFR and the Film Fund were so intensive that it was impossible to have a full family life on the side. But what do you want when you are on your deathbed; that your loved ones stand around you and say they love you or that you murmur into the void: ‘I tried to make Dutch film a little better?’”

My low point “The moments – and there were several – when I felt an enormous sense of defeat, because I thought there must be a way for me to do the job.”

Person of the Year “Ramsey Nasr. Because he always knows how to find the right words in a discussion that too quickly degenerates into polarization, hate speech and dehumanization.”

What will you remember most? “That it was the last year that the five of us were one as a family. This week two daughters left home, which means everything is definitely different.”

What do you hope not to see again next year? “Intolerance, dehumanization and selfishness.”

Bero Beyer

12 November 1969, Bremerhaven (D)

Studies VWO at Melanchthon School Community, Rotterdam. Audiovisual Design at the Art Academy Rotterdam, Binger Film Lab

1993-1998 Freelance producer for festivals and film productions, including Oerol and IFFR

1999-2000 Employee Atelier Sjoerd Didden (hair and special effects), Rotterdam

2000-now Producer at Augustus Film

2010-2012 Member of the Film Committee of the Council for Culture

2013-2015 Film consultant at the Dutch Film Fund

2015-2020 Director International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

2020-2023 Director of the Netherlands Film Fund

Beyer is married to Jolanda Bouwmeester, director of the Patronaat pop venue. They live in Haarlem; Together they have three daughters aged 17, 20 and 24.

