‘I immediately throw all my idiosyncrasies on the table, but she is not shocked by anything’

“Over the past four years, my relationships didn’t last longer than about eight months. I couldn’t keep up being the nicer and having fun for longer. Because that’s what women expect, right? Nobody wants a bag of potatoes on the couch. “

“It’s been five years since my last long relationship lasted six years. After dating, dating and living together, we were on the fence about whether or not to have children. For me there was no rush, but I wanted to. “My friend stopped taking the pill, I thought, but after a few months I discovered a strip in her toiletry bag.”

Lame as a father

“In an argument about something else, I brought up that pill and my girlfriend told me that she didn’t dare, a child with such a lame dick as me. It broke me. Not so much the lying, or the fact that I was senseless was waiting for a pregnancy, but she thought so negatively about me. That I was too weak to be a good father. Too lazy, too self-centered. I just need a lot of time for myself and that apparently bothered her.

My later dates and relationships also failed when I withdrew to be with myself and recharge. Many women see that as a rejection.”

“But not Sivan. I met her at a time when I was exhausted and therefore without protective mechanisms. I immediately threw all my idiosyncrasies on the table. And still. A lot of time for myself, sometimes being very busy and being able to talk for hours about films.

A relationship is out of the question for the time being, I told myself. A new job and a looming depression demanded a lot of my time and attention, so occasionally going to the cinema or a new restaurant together was enough. This beautiful woman, five years younger than me but at least ten years wiser, is not afraid of anything.”

Classic burnout

“There was always at least a month between our first four meetings and yet she immediately felt very close. Contact every day, light but pure. Even when the classic burnout came again. After five months I was exhausted and wanted a weekend for myself, even then there was no fuss. Different from what I was used to with previous loves, and exactly what I needed.”

“Because of the space I felt as a result, my paralyzing fatigue disappeared again and I longed for togetherness. A day later she was already lying on the couch with me, analyzing my recent point of boiling over. Because what made me feel that I needed a break? What was I trying so hard for? And why did I think I had to figure it all out on my own?”

“With Sivan I feel safe every time. Because I immediately showed my unfiltered version in the beginning, we have laid a foundation that is better than I could have imagined. There is trust. Safety. Just when I didn’t even dare to hope for it, and expected nothing, there it was. Love.”

“According to Sivan, it’s because I show so much vulnerability myself. But what good is pouring out your heart if the other person can’t receive it? And she can. Like the best.

I feel that in the big conversations, but also in the everyday things. That she gives me a nice pen and a book to organize my thoughts. Buy coffee without caffeine especially for me.”

Laughing at the table

“If I talk for hours about something that no longer interests her, she just says ‘now I know’ and nothing else happens. The bond we share and the respect I feel makes such a comment clear. a boundary and not a rejection.

Now that everything is allowed, I really feel free. I feel seen. My family is looking forward to seeing her, and Sivan is just as curious about my parents and brothers. And I’m sitting in the middle of the table, smiling happily, I’m sure.”

The names in this article are fictitious. Their real names are known to the editors.

