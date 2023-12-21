‘I lost pleasure in many things’

“Those pills made me completely lethargic and I didn’t feel like doing anything anymore. I thought it was part of it. I did what I had to do, but it didn’t go well. If my son wanted to play football, I would go outside with him, but I preferred to lie on the couch. Feeling so mentally drained made me lose pleasure in a lot of things.

In addition, I had absolutely no feeling that I had my life under control, which made me feel quite down. Only after two years did I sound the alarm. I was looking for a coach specialized in ADHD to guide me in planning my agenda to better get the daily organization on track.”

“To qualify, I had to be re-diagnosed. There I discussed my feelings of depression and it was then decided to prescribe me another ADHD medication. A world opened up for me! I felt like myself again, with the bonus that my mind was calm.

I now know how life can feel too. What it’s like when you have energy, but not bouncing around like a headless chicken. Now when I kick a ball with my child, we both have a lot of fun. Life is fun again!”

This 'Finally freed from' is in Flair 51-2023.

