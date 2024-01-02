‘I met him face to face once’

#met #face #face

Denizbank Branch Manager, who allegedly defrauded people, including famous football players, by promising high profits Seçil ErzanNew details continue to emerge in the case in which he was convicted.



The football player named as a complainant in the case Emre Belözoğlu, He broke his silence on the issue and made statements. Belözoğlu said that he went to court when he realized that he had been defrauded.I met Seçil Erzan face to face once.” said.

Speaking to Futbol Plus Youtube channel, Ankaragücü Coach Emre Belözoğlu said, “I thought it was a banking transaction and I was investing. When we realized that this was not the case, we went to court. We filed a complaint as soon as we found out that the equivalent of the papers and receipts we received was not in the bank. The date promised to us had not even arrived… There are documents with the signatures of the bank manager and his assistant. Legal processes are progressing. I met Seçil Erzan face to face once. I didn’t know without investing. There is a total of 1 month” said.