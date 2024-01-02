‘I met him face to face once’

#met #face #face

Denizbank Branch Manager, who allegedly defrauded people, including famous football players, by promising high profits Seçil ErzanNew details continue to emerge in the case in which he was convicted.

The football player named as a complainant in the case Emre Belözoğlu, He broke his silence on the issue and made statements. Belözoğlu said that he went to court when he realized that he had been defrauded.I met Seçil Erzan face to face once.” said.

“I MEET FACE TO FACE ONCE”

Speaking to Futbol Plus Youtube channel, Ankaragücü Coach Emre Belözoğlu said, “I thought it was a banking transaction and I was investing. When we realized that this was not the case, we went to court. We filed a complaint as soon as we found out that the equivalent of the papers and receipts we received was not in the bank. The date promised to us had not even arrived… There are documents with the signatures of the bank manager and his assistant. Legal processes are progressing. I met Seçil Erzan face to face once. I didn’t know without investing. There is a total of 1 month” said.

Also Read:  Toby Alderweireld saves Antwerp from home defeat against Westerlo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
Posted on
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
Posted on
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Posted on
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News