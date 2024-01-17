“I personally can’t wait.” Porzingis on the main duel of the UFC 297 show

#personally #wait #Porzingis #main #duel #UFC #show

Porzingis gave an interview to MMA Junkie on Tuesday after his Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors.

Over the weekend, UFC fighter Strickland will meet Du Plessis and make the first career defense of his middleweight title, which he won last September against the powerful Israel Adesanya.

“It will be a big fight. All kinds of stories from both are now known and we are all excited about it. I personally can’t wait,” said Kristaps.

Porzingis, however, did not reveal predictions about the possible outcome of the duel.

There has been a tense atmosphere between the two wrestlers before the duel. For example, at the UFC 296 show, the two collided, so the upcoming duel has now become personal.

Strickland and Du Plessis Brawl For some reason they were seated next to each other at UFC 296 and DDP started talking trash to Strickland… so Strickland jumped right in and attacked him pic.twitter.com/YwQY2o7mb0 — PantojaGOAT (@Pantoja_GOAT) January 15, 2024

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

“Celtics” star Kristaps has noticed that lately in MMA, the tactics of influencing opponents, or “trash talk”, have been used a lot.

“It works because it helps you sell at the end of the fight, but to what level do you want to do that? I do not know. It all depends on the wrestlers. I’m in a different game. Of course, there is trash talk and things like that on the field, and sometimes boundaries are crossed. This is what we do. We are competitors, and sometimes these boundaries are crossed,” added the basketball player.

Kristaps is sure that combat sports are of interest to several basketball players: “They are Michael Carter-Williams and Goran Dragic, they are big fans. There is more, but I can’t say at the moment. However, I feel that many people in this league associate UFC, boxing and others. I’m definitely one of them.’”

The Latvian basketball player was also happy to talk about the special 300th numbered show, the fighting rates, the Boston team’s big goals for the season and not only that.

It should be remembered that Porzingis has previously also attended several UFC combat sports events.

Former Dallas Maverick, Kristaps Porzingis, is at the UFC fight #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/3mix20Mz4Y — Dallas Nation 🏆 (@TheDallasNation) July 23, 2022