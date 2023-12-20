“I pray to God to give long life to Ion Iliescu”

#pray #God #give #long #life #Ion #Iliescu

Florin Negruțiu was invited to Digi FM’s Matinalii and talked with them about the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Revolution. The journalist says that it is important to speak honestly about the truth of the Romanian Revolution, in the context in which, according to a recent survey, many young Romanians think that before the revolution it was better and that Nicolae Ceaușescu was “a pretty cool guy”.

Negruțiu says that these people did not really experience life under communism and that the Romanian Revolution was a popular movement that led to the end of a repressive regime.

“If you didn’t get to live those times, you can’t understand the reality. I would make an invitation to my apartment in 1985 to all those from generation Z who say that Ceaușescu was cool to stay 24 hours in the dark, in the cold, I would also take out the gas lamp, let’s do homework, after which I would invite them to a trip around the neighborhood for chicken cutlery, I would make them stand in line for 4 hours for potatoes”, said Negrutiu.

At the same time, he also mentions that, during the Revolution, 1,116 people died, most of them, 850, during the Ion Iliescu regime. He says it is important that Iliescu be tried for these crimes.

The guest says that he prays that Iliescu will live long, so that he can be tried, since the rest of those who participated in the 1989 coup d’état have died, and Iliescu is the only one who can be tried.

“The revolution gave us some people who died. During the Revolution, 1,116 people died, the majority, about 850, died in the Iliescu regime, not in the Ceaușescu regime. So they died after December 22, after the dictator fell. And then we, for 34 years, have not been able to clarify why these 850 people died and who shot them and who is to blame for their deaths.

I think that after 34 years we can get out of the myths we created during the Revolution and talk honestly about the truth. For example, I pray to God to give long life to Ion Iliescu. He should reach 100 years to receive his verdict in the file of the Revolution. The rest have kind of gone, those who participated in the coup d’état since then are no more, Iliescu has maintained himself well, he is still lucid. However, the file, as all files in Romania are very loud, was buried for a long time. Now it has been unearthed, there is an indictment.

I spoke yesterday with the prosecutor who signed the indictment in the Revolution file and who makes arguments in my opinion convincing. It remains to convince the judge that in December 1989 there was a coup orchestrated by Ion Iliescu”.

