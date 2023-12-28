“I really miss that Michael”

#Michael

“This accident has become a very painful and difficult experience for me. But not only for me, but also for Michael’s children: his son Mick was very young at the time. Unfortunately, life is not always fair and he was largely unlucky in this situation. Michael often smiled good luck, but then this tragedy happened. Thank God that modern medical technology has allowed us to achieve a lot, but nothing will ever be the same again. I miss that Michael so much,” said Ralph.

He also shared memories of how they grew up together: “We are seven years apart, but he has always been by my side. We participated in races together, practiced overtaking maneuvers and everything that is important in motorsport. He gave me his knowledge. I was honored learn from the best.”

On December 29, 2013, suffered a brain injury while skiing in the Meribel resort in France. Schumacher’s doctors found multiple damage to both hemispheres of the brain and hemorrhage. In the summer of 2014, he was brought out of a previously artificially induced coma, but from September he began a rehabilitation course at his villa in Switzerland, on the shores of Lake Geneva. Since then, official information about the health status of the legendary athlete has been very scarce.

