I remember rampant pubic hair, and moaned German lyrics like ‘Du, geiles Luder’

Sylvia Witteman10 January 2024, 13:22

I walked through the Amsterdam Red Light District in glorious winter weather. To quote Mayor Halsema: ‘It is a gathering place of people who consume very loudly and have little regard for the beauty and history.’ Halsema wants to close down the red light district and set up a modern ‘erotic center’ in a suburb without beauty and history. That seems like a bad plan to me, for all kinds of obvious reasons.

I passed the house where I lived for a few years in the 1980s with my then housemate G., a respectable young man who studied ancient history and earned some extra money at the sex cinema around the corner. I can remember rampant pubic hair and moaned German lyrics in the genre ‘Du, geiles Luder, mir kochen schon die Eier!’

Sylvia Witteman writes columns about daily life for de Volkskrant.

G. not only had to operate the projector, but also clean the room after closing, an exciting job. When he returned home, he always scrubbed his hands for a long time and carefully with a nail brush and a lot of Dreft.

In the meantime, I did some shopping at the AH on the Nieuwmarkt. I then walked through the Stoofsteeg, a narrow street with all kinds of whores in various colors and sizes on either side. They were all magically beautiful in their red-lit shop windows.

After I lived there for a few months, the whores started greeting me, and soon I greeted back, hesitantly at first, but later jovially, with my hand raised. The most beautiful of them all looked like an African princess. She didn’t wave, but always gave me a heavenly smile. Oh well, I felt like a woman of the world. Look at me, I’m familiar with those mythical creatures from the infamous red light district!

On the way back I walked through the Stoofsteeg again, this time in the opposite direction, with my bag of groceries. I was only 19 and couldn’t cook so many different dishes yet. My pièce de résistance was leek pie: puff pastry, leek, ‘macaroni meat’, grated cheese and egg.

We really liked leek pie and ate it very often. Several times a week I passed those girls from the Stoofsteeg with a bag from which a large bunch of leeks proudly presented its green foliage (bags of pre-cut vegetables did not exist at that time). And again waving, and again that mysterious smile of the princess.

One fine day I walked there again, with my bag. I already raised my hand. And then the African princess jumped to her door, opened it, and shouted, in genuine Amsterdam: ‘Jeezus, girl, isn’t that leek coming out of your ears yet?’

What I wanted to say: that is a very bad plan, by Femke Halsema.