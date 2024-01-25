‘I showed what I can buy’

#showed #buy

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday evening, on Realitatea Plus, that he does not live on 100 lei a week, referring to the shopping basket he made last fall.

“I showed what 100 lei can buy,” said Marcel Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced one day in October 2023 that he went shopping and, with almost 100 lei, took what he needed.

“I went shopping and bought what I needed: salad, cucumbers, onions and some potatoes, apples, Transylvanian pate and Saxon salami, oil and sugar, eggs, yogurt, mutton telemea and an Ursus beer – produced in Buzău. a total of 93.50 lei. That’s right, I forgot to take the tomatoes, but I was still within 100 lei! What are you #buyingRomanian with 100 lei?”, wrote Ciolacu on the Facebook page.

His gesture came after he had been asked by journalists what he could buy with 100 lei. “I think I can buy consistent”, answered Ciolacu then.