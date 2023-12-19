“I stand by every line of this column,” says Loret about the alleged exile of García Harfuch

#stand #line #column #Loret #alleged #exile #García #Harfuch

Carlos Loret de Mola assures that he supports “every line” of his column published today in EL UNIVERSAL about the alleged departure from Mexico of the former Secretary of Public Security, Omar García Harfuch, after having received new threats from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

“The former secretary denies it so as not to damage the Morenoist campaign, but he knows that the threats he received – and which deserve all repudiation – marked his departure date from the country, long before the “vacation.” His inner circle also knows this. collaborators. I stand by every line of this column,” he said after García Harfuch rejected said version.

Omar García Harfuch. Photo: Special

The former candidate for the head of Government posted this morning on the social network X that he left the country for vacation and not because of threats. “In my years of career I have received alerts, threats, anonymous messages, etc. This has never been and will never be an impediment to serving my country. I decided to take a vacation after a long time and be with my loved ones,” he said after the publication of the Loret column in El Gran Diario de México.

In the column titled “Harfuch, out of the country after threat”, the journalist explains that “first-hand sources” told him that “it was General Audomaro Martínez Zapata himself, head of the National Intelligence Center (CNI, formerly Cisen), who that he had contact with García Harfuch to notify him of this information that was in his possession. And he gave him a recommendation: leave the country immediately. García Harfuch contacted his boss, Claudia Sheinbaum, explained the situation to her, and she gave the green light. Without a word, the former Secretary of Citizen Security of the country’s capital took flight to Europe.”

García Harfuch, son of Javier García Paniagua and grandson of General Marcelino García Barragán, survived an attack in June 2020 in the Poniente area of ​​Mexico City, when he was Secretary of Security of the capital.

The attack, in which three people died, was ordered by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”, and is considered the predominant criminal organization in Mexico, according to the Drug Control Administration. (DEA).

