“I stay with Florentino’s generosity” | Relief

Virginia Martinez became president of Arandina CF in 2020. Born in Madrid, she has always liked football, but her arrival at a club was not sought. Five years later, she directs the dream in the Copa del Rey of a team that faces the most important visit in its history, with the challenge that it represents in sports and, above all, in logistics. At 35 years old, she states it without fear: “Yes, we are ready to receive the Real Madrid“

“It all started with a call from a friend, Javier, who asked me if I would like to collaborate by lending a hand with legal and internal management issues. I had already collaborated with other associations and I said yes. Little by little you get involved, entering the day-to-day life of the club. You are experiencing the feelings that come with being here and that is when you open up. and you take the step of being part of the club representation,” he says in an interview with Relevo.

Woman and young, she claims to have not encountered many problems until she got where she is. “I have not had any different treatment because I am a woman.. In today’s times, and people of my generation especially, We have already assimilated that talent is the key to having a position representative or management”.

After eliminating Murcia and Cadiz, Virginia entered the draw for the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, making assumptions about who they could play against. When the Real Madrid piece of paper came out, “the world stopped,” he says. “There was intrigue and nerves, but the good kind, the kind you like to have. And joy at thinking about all the people who are collaborating with the club and who are part of this.”

Although she has lived her entire life in Aranda de Duero, which she considers her home, Virginia was born in Madrid and studied law at the Complutense University. She does not hide her Real Madrid fandom, but she allows herself to dream of eliminating the team she is a fan of.: “After all the work that the players, the team, the coach -Álex Izquierdo- have done and after what they have already shown us twice here without a doubt that there are possibilities. I wouldn’t know how to describe it, because being here is already historic…“.

“Madrid has shown why it is the best club in the world.”



Despite everything, he knows that the club’s medium and long-term future involves achieving results in the league. Does the president prefer to reach the Cup semifinals by eliminating Madrid or a promotion to the First Federation? “It is a very difficult decision, but we always want to look for the future of the club. We know that this is a historical fact. A wonderful situation that Arandina has the privilege of living. But we always think in the long term, which will make us a much stronger institution“.

He is full of praise for the white team, which has extended its hand so that the match at the Juan Carlos Higuero goes perfectly. “People are the basis of this club, those who collaborate with Arandina. And we have been able to count on the help of the people from Real Madrid in terms of security, protocol, communication, the entire institution. These people make the club so big it is. We have had them for anything. It has been a luxury and a privilege. They have shown why Madrid is the best club in the world“.

and talks about Florentino Perez. Homologues, no less than 41 years separate them. “I remain with your generosity. Being the president of Real Madrid, the best club in the world, is giving your entire life to it. And this represents an act of generosity that is unparalleled.”

A miracle that has cost 450,000 euros



They are forced to juggle every year to try to balance the budget, which last year was 450,000 euros. “Of course the economic part conditions. But it is also true that with that budget last year we made history. We managed to rise as first and undefeated, breaking a local soccer record. Money conditions you, but you have to always believe that it is possible“.

Asked about the Arandina case, with three former club players convicted of a crime of sexual assault that occurred in 2017, Virginia, who at that time was not part of the entity, assures that she “does not dare to give an opinion.” “In this case, as it is such a delicate topic and one that has caused suffering in so many places, I hardly dare to comment on it.. It has meant a lot of pain and, based on that, nothing more can be questioned.” Of course, he states that they strive to implant very solid values ​​in young people such as respect, sportsmanship or camaraderie, among others.

On January 6, Three Kings Day, you will experience a very special day. The club to which he has dedicated so many hours and effort will experience a magical night with the visit of Real Madrid. He doesn’t get involved with a result, but he hints at a small enthusiasm for achieving the feat. If they have managed to prepare everything for the biggest club in the world to come, why can’t they eliminate it…

