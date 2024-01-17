“I still don’t realize what it is”

#dont #realize

The experienced Uruguayan goalkeeper is one of Universitario’s signings for 2024 and in a few days he was impressed by the greatness of the cream club.

Sebastián Britos started in Universitario’s first two friendlies. | University of Sports

For University of Sports, this 2024 will be a special year because they will celebrate their 100th anniversary as an institution. For this reason, the cream leadership is about to complete a competitive squad for the occasion with the best players in the field with the goal of being national champion. One of those star signings was Sebastian Britos.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper signed for the cream team at the end of last year, but only at the beginning of January did he arrive in our country to join the work in Campomar. Since that day He was impressed by what the institution is. and this was stated in the run-up to ‘Noche Crema 2024’, ensuring that he is eager for that day to arrive and that he has not yet fully appreciated the greatness of the ‘U’.

“I’m looking forward to getting to the stadium, for the Cream Night, to feel the love of the people. In every way I’m very happy. The club is very big, I still don’t understand what it is.. “I think with time I’ll really realize what it means to all people.”he expressed in an interview with the Universitario press area.

Sebastián Britos revealed that he has a great responsibility with Universitario

Likewise, the 36-year-old goalkeeper showed his gratitude to the student team for choosing him among many in his position to defend the team’s goal on its centenary, so he knows of the great responsibility he has in his hands this season.

“The feelings are strong because there are so many goalkeepers, that they choose me on time is extremely important to me, that the president has put his eye on me, that they have chosen me as the centennial goalkeeper. It makes it clear to me that I have a very big responsibility. big, I do not avoid it and I am aware”he pointed.

Britos has the same objective as everyone in Universitario, to win League 1

Finally, he made it clear that The goal of every University student is to be champion of League 1 and hopes that they can achieve that and the other objectives set from now on.

“There is already one more cream here because the only way to respond to this affection is on the field. I hope we can achieve all the objectives that we set for ourselves, the enthusiasm that I have is the same that everyone has and I am very happy to be part of this institution and that we can enjoy all the good things at the end of the year”he sentenced.

Britos was a starter in the two friendlies played by Universitario

If there is a player who has had the most minutes in Universitario’s friendlies this 2024, it was Sebastian Britoswho started against César Vallejo and Atlético Nacional, playing a total of 160 minutes of the 180 possible. He was only traded against the ‘Poetas’ at 70′ for Aamet Calderón.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel