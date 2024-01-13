“I stop here because I no longer believe in the USR. I have seen abusive exclusions for the crime of opinion, serial defamation, purges, fraud of internal elections”

#stop #longer #USR #abusive #exclusions #crime #opinion #serial #defamation #purges #fraud #internal #elections

One of the founders of USR Diaspora and the president of the branch in France announced his departure from the party. Anca Sawaya wrote, on Friday evening, on Facebook that “I no longer believe in USR”: “I have seen abusive exclusions for crime of opinion, serial defamation, purges, fraud of internal elections”.

Anca Sawaya’s full post:

USR- Capitol End

A party that is not able to apply internally the concepts it supports externally, cannot be a different party.

In 2016 I decided not to stay “aside” anymore and to get involved in politics together with some Romanians from the diaspora, as enthusiastic as me and full of hope for a better future for Romania.

Several years followed in which, together with them, I dedicated thousands of hours of voluntary work to “saving Romania” from corruption, from public office penalties or generalized theft. I was a founding member of USR Diaspora and I got involved in most of the campaigns with all my conviction, on my own time and money, having a successful professional career in France and no claims to public positions in Romania.

I believed in USR and convinced others to believe as well. I was wrong.

Today I stop here because I no longer believe in USR. I can no longer tell you that the USR is different after seeing abusive exclusions for the crime of opinion, serial defamation, purges, fraud of internal elections by the “bus” method with votes from fake e-mail addresses, the promotion of mediocre impostors in public positions, of people without CVs or legitimate professional backgrounds, but correctly affiliated with a certain camp in the party, censorship from internal groups, lies and systematic bullying applied to members with different opinions (“saboteurs”) in order to eliminate the competition, the repeated violation of the internal statute or the decisions made by the National Bureau or the Congress, a leadership completely disconnected from the party base and reality, etc.

There are also honest people, there are competent local elected officials, such as Dominic Fritz, mayor of Timişoara or Allen Coliban in Braşov, there are also local organizations that function. But there are still many other places, too many, where fraud and censorship are the usual way of functioning. Unfortunately, USR Diaspora has been one of those places for a long time.

For this reason, the enthusiasm of the first years, the energy and the motivation for action have diminished extremely much. Membership is down to a third of what it was a few years ago. Even the remaining ones, in branches like Diaspora are not all real, but mixed with fictitious members with false data used to defraud internal elections.

For all these reasons, my journey with USR stops here today.

I will continue to be involved in our Romanian community in Paris, thinking of home, in Romania.