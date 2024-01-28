I support him, if he wants. I also support Daniel Băluţă / I will not counter-campaign him, I will not go to another party, I will not go on vacation, I will not put my foot in a cast

PSD Bucharest President, Gabriela Firea, said on Sunday, about a candidacy for the capital of District 3 mayor, Robert Negoiţă, that she supports him, if he wants to, just as he supports Daniel Băluţă, from District 4. “I don’t I will do a counter-campaign, I’m not going to another party, I’m not going on vacation, I’m not putting my leg in a cast,” Firea also said, according to News.ro.

“I will run only from the PSD side and only if the entire leadership of the party and my colleagues from Bucharest, from all sectors, not just from five sectors, like three years ago, will support me, that this is normal, not for me but for the public, let’s not be like in Caragiale, who am I voting for?”, said Gabriela Firea, at Prima News.

She specified that in the last elections in Bucharest the vote was dissipated and wasted and she lost “one hundred percent” because of this lack of clarity.

“I lost by a margin of four and very little, and in sector 3, the largest pool of voters, I had almost 60% in the polls. At the moment when the largest sector destabilized, it was a wild blow. Plus the bag of votes from sector 1”, she pointed out.

Asked about a candidacy of the mayor of Sector 3, Robert Negoiţă, Firea said: “I support him, if he wants. I support, if he wants, Daniel Băluţă, and the parliamentary colleagues, I am not being ironic at all. I support the PSD candidate, whoever it will be. And I won’t counter-campaign him, I’m not going to another party, I’m not going on vacation, I’m not putting my foot in a cast. I go with him and we campaign”.

