‘I take myself back to that time, it’s scary’

One of the devices to alleviate the effects of polio, which leaves muscles soft and causes paralysis, was massage. “A lady would go to the house to do it. She would warm her leg with a device, put talcum powder on it.”

More rigorous treatments involved placing a cloth dipped in boiling water on the affected leg, which hurt and burned. With that, yes, he suffered.

A sign of hope came when Casoy and his sister were 9 years old. The mother learned of a doctor in the USA who performed surgery on children with polio. And there they went. There were two cuts on his right leg, one on the outer side and the other on the knee.

“I have 45 stitches, 11 of them in my knee. And something changed inside that allowed me to contract the muscle, giving me back all or almost all of my movement, although weaker”, he says.

After the procedure, they still remained in the hospital following some treatments, but the main one was the electric shock, which stimulated the muscle. Bathtubs with water jets, more massages and passive gymnastics completed the care.

“I can’t define what virtues, defects, habits, customs, madness, what marked me, but what marked me”, reports the journalist. “I still take myself back to that time, it’s scary.”