I talked the dealer into a confession. It’s hard to believe what he told me

#talked #dealer #confession #hard #told

Let’s call him Krzysztof, although his name does not even begin with the letter K. My interlocutor maintains his anonymity and does not agree to record the conversation or take photos. Of course, I agree to his terms, and Krzysztof reciprocates with honesty. He has been importing and selling used cars for over 20 years. He doesn’t like being called a salesman, because this term has a clearly negative connotation, and he believes that he is honest. Today, because it wasn’t there before.

Piotr Kozłowski, Autoświat.pl: Did you roll back the odometers in cars that you later sold?

Krzysztof: Yes, I went back. But I don’t take it back anymore.

And you have no remorse for doing it?

No, I don’t feel guilty because I know what others are capable of. I was an innocent lamb next to them. I have never welded two cars into one, nor have I imported scrap from the USA or other countries. I simply didn’t sell cars that were unsafe. I was only slightly powdering reality. Also, is it different in other industries? Isn’t it the case that people buy an idealized image of a product rather than the actual product?

I recently received a call from a man interested in what I thought was the car I had advertised. It was a Lexus CT, a car from a Polish showroom, accident-free, exceptionally well-maintained, had less than 100,000 miles. km of documented mileage. Well, a real rarity. I bought it at a good price, although of course its owner was well aware that his car was extremely attractive on the secondary market, so it was not the opportunity of a lifetime. I prepared the car for sale in my own way: I removed minor paint imperfections, replaced brake pads, filters and oils, and washed the interior. The latter is especially important because I have the impression that for some customers the condition of the seats is more important than the condition of the engine – people simply buy with their eyes.

The car looked like it came from the showroom, was regularly serviced and very well maintained. Just a sure thing, so the price was clearly higher than the cars from other ads. But she had to be like that. And this man calls and asks if I will lower the price because this car is terribly expensive – others are cheaper. I always leave some room for negotiation, but my would-be client wanted to take 15 percent. the value of the car, which means simply depriving me of any income. How can you count on buying a car in good technical condition if you want to spend as much as the old stuff? In my opinion, the spiral of lies is fueled by customers’ expectations that cannot be met.

Photo: Auto Świat Changing odometers is still the norm.

So Poles want to be cheated?

I don’t think so, but I certainly want to believe that a 15-year-old car with a diesel under the hood has traveled 150,000. km and may cost as much as the market average, so it often has to be cheated. The magic barrier is 200,000. km. I don’t know why it’s 200,000, but it is. This is a line separating a car worth buying from junk that is not worth your attention. Sellers know this, so when they increase the counters, it is often below 200,000. km.

Why don’t you shoot anymore?

I’m not going back because I switched to another product. The widespread dishonesty of used car sellers has resulted in a strong demand for the so-called certain second-hand cars, i.e. those with lower mileage, well-kept and in good mechanical condition. I take advantage of this demand. It is more difficult to find such cars and serious customers interested in them, but it is not impossible, and you can earn more from them. I would just like to warn your readers: low mileage of the car is not a guarantee of good technical condition. There are people on the market who specialize in buying wrecked cars with low mileage and gluing them into running vehicles. I won’t call them cars, because the only thing they have in common is the number of wheels. You have to be careful what you buy.

What does that actually mean? How can someone who is not a specialist distinguish a junk car from a car in good technical condition? The editorial team of “Auto Świat” regularly visits second-hand shops. We have already seen a lot, including: cars that were professionally prepared for sale – at first glance they looked almost like new, but later it turned out that their technical condition was completely incompatible with their appearance.

First of all, do not believe the photos or the seller’s assurances and do not go to inspect the car yourself if you do not know anything about cars. It’s just not about taking your brother-in-law with you who will kick the wheel, open the hood and assess the condition of the car based on that. First of all, you need to check the thickness of the paint (you need a meter here), the dates on the seat belts and windows, and look at the places where the airbags are hidden – you can immediately see if someone has tampered with the panels covering the airbags. And the screws. If someone assures you that the car is accident-free and damage-free, and the screws, e.g. under the hood, are either etched or painted in an obviously non-factory manner, it is obvious that someone removed them, so the seller is lying. There is no shortage of cars with minor damage that are very well repaired, but if the seller claims that the car has not been involved in an accident, and during the inspection it turns out that it has, I would not trust such a person.

See also: We went to Radom to buy a used car: “my description is reliable and consistent with reality.” Seriously?

But before coming for an inspection, we can take a look at the history of the vehicle. There is no shortage of paid reports, we also have a free website Historiapojazdu.gov.pl.

In fact, there is no shortage of them, but there are also clever tricks of sellers who provide the VIN of other cars. They put up for sale, for example, an Opel Astra, but they provide the VIN and other details of another Astra that they also have in their offer. As a potential customer, you check the history of such a car, you see an Opel Astra in the report, so at first glance everything is correct. Only on arrival it turns out that the car has different license plates, a different VIN, and a different registration date. That it’s just a different car. But not everyone compares the VIN from the advertisement with the VIN of the car being viewed. You just have to be careful.

Always been like that?

Customers have always been naive and salespeople, so to speak, creative, although there is no doubt that it used to be much worse. And it’s not about the fact that today tampering with meters theoretically carries a prison sentence, because it’s a dead provision. As the counters went, so do they. You do it, for example, before registering the car in Poland and no one will prove to you that it was you who was driving, unless someone even realizes that something is wrong. The new, lower mileage is sent to CEP (Central Vehicle Register – ed.) and that’s it.

Car salesman: It used to be much worse



Which means it used to be much worse?

When we joined the European Union, there was a boom in cars from the West. Everything was going smoothly. And it bought the same way. The market was receptive, the competition was not as big as today, and the customer was less aware. It was the Wild West.

Is he more aware today? You yourself mentioned that he looks more closely at the upholstery than the engine.

Yes, today people are more cautious and aware, although of course a large percentage of people still buy cars with their eyes, without detailed verification of their technical condition. All you need is an opinion about a given model or engine – if someone wrote on the Internet that the engine is armored, it certainly is. And in the case of every car, the maxim applies: what you take care of, what you get. You can take anything, even a tank. And no opinion on the Internet will change that.

So what should Kowalski do to avoid buying crap at a second-hand shop?

Don’t believe in opportunities, because they are really rare; do not believe the sellers’ assurances; check everything. And everywhere. I know cases of new cars that ended up in showrooms after falling off a tow truck – they were repaired at a service center and sold as new. Bringing a paint meter to a dealership with new cars obviously means extreme disbelief in the honesty of the sellers, but I’ve heard so many stories that I’m not surprised by such customers.

Not to be so pessimistic, I also know many honest sellers. There are second-hand cars where you can buy really good used cars, with a certain history, verified, ready to drive and not requiring any financial contribution. Only such cars are simply more expensive. A high price is, of course, not a guarantee of the seller’s honesty, but I have the impression that the percentage of unfair offers among the most expensive ones is much smaller than among the average ones.

And I have the impression that during the pandemic, the prices of all used cars have moved to areas previously reserved only for the most expensive ones. Is it because of simple market rules or are prices artificially inflated?

Recently, prices have started to stabilize, but that does not mean that they have started to fall. They simply don’t grow anymore, although this does not apply to the so-called youngtimers, but this is a completely different pair of Wellington boots, because in their case we are talking about speculation, not simple market principles. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and the availability of new cars dropped dramatically. That’s why many people started looking for a car on the secondary market. The increased demand quickly translated into an increase in prices, as the supply also decreased. Showrooms that had previously sold new cars had nothing to sell and they had to make money, so some of them simply switched to selling used cars. It was clearly visible in the advertisements. This increased the number of intermediaries – the commission bought a car from a dealer instead of straight from the market. First the dealer made money, then the commission. The customer paid for everything.

How much does a dealer earn per car?



Photo: archive / Auto Świat “It’s hard to say how much I earn on one car. Usually it’s from several to several thousand zlotys, but sometimes I pay extra.”

Speaking of paying: how much do you earn per car?

It’s not easy to answer this question. It is difficult to estimate the time spent searching for a car, its transport, the time needed to sell and announcing the sale. I think that, averaging and taking into account all the costs, I earn several thousand zlotys on the car, sometimes a dozen or so, but it’s less often. It also happened to me that I had to pay extra for the car because I misestimated the demand. Overall, I can’t complain – otherwise I wouldn’t have been doing this for over 20 years.

Was your life better when you were spinning counters or now?

I prefer my current situation because I don’t take into account only finances, but also my own ambitions and conscience.

So you feel guilty that you used to tamper with counters?

I feel guilty that I made a small contribution to what the used car market in Poland used to look like and still looks like. 20 years is a lot of time to mature and get smarter. But if I could go back in time, wouldn’t I screw up the counters? I would shoot. In those days, the way I sell cars today would have bankrupted me.

Or maybe a car with a rolled-back odometer that you once sold to someone led to your client’s bankruptcy?

(Laughter) Certainly not. As I say, I have never sold crap. I was simply fulfilling someone’s dream of owning a 15-year-old diesel with 150,000 miles. km.