I tell the Courier – Wealth demonized and escapism applauded

Dear Aldo,

undoubtedly there are families who struggle to make ends meet and do somersaults with dignity, but I can’t understand how the majority of Italians declare incomes of less than 55,000 euros and during the Christmas holidays there can be a full house in the mountains despite the high costs of ski passes, hotels and refuges; the restaurants are always full even during the week, the motorway is always very busy at the weekend: could it be the black man travelling?

Anna Vasina Negrar from Valpolicella

Dear Anna,

The situation is even worse than what you describe. Almost 20 million Italians don’t even file a tax return. Almost 17 million – 41 percent of taxpayers – declare less than 15 thousand euros: the average of their declarations is 7 thousand euros, well below the no tax area. This means that the majority of our compatriots do not contribute to the state budget: they attend schools and hospitals, call the police and the police, travel along provincial and state roads, at the expense of others. Are they all children? Are they all poor? I do not believe. Let’s come to those who pay a few euros in tax. But we are talking about a few euros: 5 and a half million Italians declare less than 20 thousand euros a year, another 6 million and 700 thousand less than 26 thousand euros, another six million less than 35 thousand. You rightly ask yourself: but these tables in the restaurant all booked, these SUVs that pass us at 200 per hour, whose are they? Clearly, Italians and consequently the Italian State have a problem not only with taxes, but with the idea of ​​wealth. The maximum rate – a monstrous 43%, plus additional charges – applies starting from 50 thousand euros. The idea that the rich are workers who earn 50 thousand euros a year is light years away from the socio-economic reality of our country. Have you noticed, dear Mrs. Vasina, how many times the phrase “made money” is used polemically? But if she did them without breaking the law and paying taxes, what harm is there? Wealth is not the devil’s dung, it is the wheel that turns the economy and also education, healthcare and security. However, we Italians do not think like this: we demonize wealth, and we applaud tax evasion.

History

I go to a group and I haven’t drank in a year

It often happens to those who participate in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, a group of people who meet in groups, one or more times a week, to talk about a common problem, to find themselves in these situations: If I start drinking I won’t stop!, or Every morning I get up and promise myself that I won’t even take a drop, and instead… and again My life is now held hostage by alcohol, I no longer choose. Well, for all these people the hope of change exists. Among the many possibilities there is a place, a room of an AA group – in Milan there are 18, in Italy more than 400 -, where people meet and share experience, strength and hope. The end? To live better! And even without alcohol you can! To participate and attend you do not need registrations with name and surname, membership fees… just call and try to take part in a meeting. Anonymous, free and free participation. Sunday 28 January in Buccinasco, at the Cascina Robbiolo in via Aldo Moro 7, from 2.30 pm onwards, Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates those who have completed a year of sobriety, men and women who have not drunk for 365 days and are happy, they no longer feel alone and they have regained the possibility of choosing. All those who wish are invited to the party. An opportunity to get to know each other, smile, shed a few tears, listen to true stories, be together and do the counting. Free entry. For information you can call the toll-free number 800 411406, www.alcolistianonimiitalia.it

Alcoholics Anonymous, Milan

