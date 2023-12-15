#year
In recent weeks, the prices of foods such as certain fish and shellfish have skyrocketed… What assessment does Gonzalo Bernardos, professor of Economics at the University of Barcelona, make of the situation? “We would all have signed that at the end of 2023 the CPI was below 3%,” he said.
For the economist, “the way the increases are going, especially in raw materials, I think we are going to end the year at 2.8%.” During his participation in the Más Vale Tarde program, Bernardos made the following assessment of 2023: “This year, practically all workers will have gained purchasing power. After a very bad 2022, it is very good news.”
“We hope that it will continue in 2024, because I see next year’s inflation as lower than the current one,” he stressed, as can be seen in the video above. Furthermore, Gonzalo Bernardos has made a recommendation, especially aimed at those who experienced a tough September slope: “Do not stretch your arm more than your sleeve.”