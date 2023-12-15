“I think we are going to end the year at 2.8%”

In recent weeks, the prices of foods such as certain fish and shellfish have skyrocketed… What assessment does Gonzalo Bernardos, professor of Economics at the University of Barcelona, ​​make of the situation? “We would all have signed that at the end of 2023 the CPI was below 3%,” he said.

For the economist, “the way the increases are going, especially in raw materials, I think we are going to end the year at 2.8%.” During his participation in the Más Vale Tarde program, Bernardos made the following assessment of 2023: “This year, practically all workers will have gained purchasing power. After a very bad 2022, it is very good news.”

“We hope that it will continue in 2024, because I see next year’s inflation as lower than the current one,” he stressed, as can be seen in the video above. Furthermore, Gonzalo Bernardos has made a recommendation, especially aimed at those who experienced a tough September slope: “Do not stretch your arm more than your sleeve.”

