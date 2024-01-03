“I thought that was really a bad move”

#thought #bad #move

After a dinner with his family, the bomb explodes and one of the ladies decides to pack her things and go back to the Netherlands.

Not so subtle



From the very beginning when Kelsey enters his house, Amy Rose makes it clear that she is not her ‘type’. This also turns out to be the case the other way around: Kelsey feels that she is very different from Amy Rose and Rafaella and therefore no longer feels at home with Saul. After dinner with Saul’s family, she also clearly lets the ladies and Saul know, but apparently not in the most subtle way. The next morning, Kelsey is still feeling stressed and decides to escape the house for a while to hit the slopes.

“Takes a lot of energy”



When she has the cameras to herself, she admits that she is having a hard time. “They are very nice in the house, but very different from me. And that sometimes takes a lot of energy,” she explains. Saul says that Kelsey also made this clear the night before. “Kelsey is so direct. She says what she thinks. I think that’s a good quality, but yesterday it got a bit out of hand. And then some nasty comments were made that made me think: couldn’t it be a little more diplomatic? Then I saw a side of Kelsey that I thought: that doesn’t really suit me.”

“Barbie in plastic”



On the slopes, Kelsey explains her nasty comments. “Then I said to Saul, ‘I don’t know how long I can hold on, because I’m really surrounded by people who are not my people.’ And that’s completely okay. Everyone has their own kind of circles and surrounds themselves with people they like.”’ Kelsey also appears to have had her say to the ladies. “To me and Raf about Barbie and plastic and that she was all natural and we weren’t, so I thought those were a bit harsh comments,” Amy Rose reflects. “I thought that was a really bad move, so to speak. You just don’t do that.”

Departure



Kelsey also appears to have come to the conclusion that she should go home. When Saul asks her to talk to him for a moment, she immediately says that she is going to pack her things. “I think it’s better if I go home.” Saul agrees: “Yes, that’s what I thought too. You also said, ‘These aren’t my kind of people,’ but they are my kind of people.” Kelsey concludes that it turned out a little more unpleasant than she had hoped. “But it is just different.”

