“I want El Salvador to shine”

#Salvador #shine

He was born in El Salvador, lives in the United States and was the mind behind the arrival of Inter Miami and Messi. How were the negotiations? Why was the country chosen? And the chance of Real Madrid or Barcelona coming?

By Gustavo Flores / X: @Gusflores21

Ene 11, 2024- 05:20

Yesenia Egli is “to blame” for Lionel Messi arriving on Salvadoran soil. The CEO of Meta Show Entertainment explained how the idea of ​​bringing the Argentine star to the country was born and told CANCHA about the course of the negotiations.

-How did the idea of ​​bringing Inter and Messi to El Salvador come about?

-Basically, the production company that I represent has a high level of international contacts and a series of options were handled. At the beginning we were talking about big international teams…

“They are games that one always remembers”: Darwin Cerén on the duel against Messi

-As which?

-We were evaluating the arrival of Barcelona and Real Madrid to El Salvador, due to the access we have internationally. That’s when this opportunity came about and raise those proposals. Number 1 at the moment is Inter Miami with Messi. And in the football world you are basically talking about a single star, in addition to all the other stars that are making Inter Miami great. From that evaluation and approach we saw it and the opportunity was given to be able to say ok. With the contacts at Inter, the door and the entire window were opened for us. There is the decision and the results.

-What was the most complicated part of this entire negotiation?

-The most difficult thing is the door, because many of us dream of saying ‘I would like to’. But not everyone has that level of contacts to be able to make it a reality and the credibility as a company. Because you are talking about an international company like Meta Show Entertainment. In the end this is about credibility, believing in the projects and giving the vote of confidence that it could happen.

-Did you always have the approval of Inter Miami?

-They had to make a series of evaluations, not just because one makes the investment does it become a reality. All the requirements that you have to meet are enough. By not having the ok, they are all propositions. This was a demanding evaluation, after opening up the possibility. And we comply with everything.

Yesenia Egli, CEO of Meta Show Entertainment. Photo EDH / Jorge Reyes

-What was the most difficult part of the negotiations?

-At that time we were having several possibilities, several dates. We were about to frame this much earlier, just when the big event was taking place in El Salvador, Miss Universe. The two events had to fit together, Miss Universe is of great magnitude. The queens are already there, today you take the king. The most complicated thing is to frame the dates. You have to have an international focus. Why not take the country to number one in football? Carrying these stars is the most difficult thing for me. And that people believe that the country can not only be seen from a TV perspective, that they see that not only Costa Rica or other neighboring countries can do this. We are small in territory, but we do comply at an international level.

-What investment are we talking about?

-And… it is not cheap equipment. I can’t talk about figures but I can say that it is not a cheap bet.

-When the idea was born, what did they say to you in the United States?

-It gives a little humor when you explain that you are taking this event there, to El Salvador. One of two, they either laughed at me or said ‘anything is possible’. It is a giant event, which they did not expect.

-Confirmed that Messi and all the stars will play?

-Everything confirmed, the stars go because they go. For us this is a great step towards what El Salvador can receive. And the position of having this size and taking advantage of it, in a single game, is very privileged. Is awesome. Great stars have arrived in the country individually and already retired. Active world stars will arrive today.

-First time entering the sports field after many years in the business world with international artists?

-We work together with this international agency, we had not made it possible because certain requirements must be met. We had made our Meta Show Sports announcement, we were already announcing that we were going to have a presence in the sports part in different branches of sport.

Photo: EFE

-Can we talk about other such big events in the future in El Salvador? What teams or sports?

-Of course, it is on our table to hold another event soon. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Mexican teams, other clubs. There are a variety of sports, including the NBA.

-Why was El Salvador chosen?

-I fought a lot for El Salvador. It is a territory where I feel comfortable and supported by all entities in the business world and as a country. As a producer they have given us all the support. The country deserves this quality of events. This is a bet. And we chose the country definitively because it opened the door to us and because of my blood. I knew I couldn’t take it to another country, I want El Salvador to shine.

RETURN TO COVER