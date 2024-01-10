“I want Kylian Mbappé to stay!” PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi announces competition

#Kylian #Mbappé #stay #PSG #boss #Nasser #AlKhelaifi #announces #competition

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, club boss of Paris Saint-Germain, has commented on the speculation that has arisen about a departure from star player Kylian Mbappé in the summer.

First of all, Al-Khelaifi made it clear that he would of course like Mbappé to extend his contract with PSG, which expires after the season. “I’m not going to beat around it: Of course I want Kylian to stay, that’s clear. He’s the best player in the world. And the best club for Kylian is Paris,” he said on RMC Sport, adding that the goalscorer is “the key for our project”.

Al-Khelaifi then listed what Mbappé has in PSG from his point of view: “He finds the best training center in the world here, as well as the best coach. We play in the Champions League every year and go very far. We are one of the biggest clubs “, he said.

Al-Khelaifi did not want or could not answer when Mbappé’s decision would be made: “We have many important games ahead of us. I ask everyone: Leave us and Kylian alone. I trust him. He would never do anything that would harm the club . We belong to the same family,” said the PSG boss.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires in the summer. In addition to a supposedly imminent move to Real Madrid, a move to a top Premier League club has also been discussed in recent days.

Also Read:  Confirmed: Kylian Mbappé will be Real Madrid's new signing for the 2024-25 season

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Posted on
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Posted on
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
Posted on
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News