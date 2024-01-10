“I want Kylian Mbappé to stay!” PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi announces competition

#Kylian #Mbappé #stay #PSG #boss #Nasser #AlKhelaifi #announces #competition

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, club boss of Paris Saint-Germain, has commented on the speculation that has arisen about a departure from star player Kylian Mbappé in the summer.

First of all, Al-Khelaifi made it clear that he would of course like Mbappé to extend his contract with PSG, which expires after the season. “I’m not going to beat around it: Of course I want Kylian to stay, that’s clear. He’s the best player in the world. And the best club for Kylian is Paris,” he said on RMC Sport, adding that the goalscorer is “the key for our project”.

Al-Khelaifi then listed what Mbappé has in PSG from his point of view: “He finds the best training center in the world here, as well as the best coach. We play in the Champions League every year and go very far. We are one of the biggest clubs “, he said.

Al-Khelaifi did not want or could not answer when Mbappé’s decision would be made: “We have many important games ahead of us. I ask everyone: Leave us and Kylian alone. I trust him. He would never do anything that would harm the club . We belong to the same family,” said the PSG boss.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires in the summer. In addition to a supposedly imminent move to Real Madrid, a move to a top Premier League club has also been discussed in recent days.