“I want Mbappé to stay in Paris”

#Mbappé #stay #Paris

Nasser al-Khelaifi has been through the program this afternoon Rothen ignites from RMC Sport to analyze the current situation PSG and also of Kylian Mbappé, that his contract ends this coming June and that has once again unleashed all kinds of rumors about his possible departure to the Real Madrid.

In a preview of the entire interview, which will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m., the radio has shown the following statements: “Look, I’m not hiding anything, I’m sure I want Mbappé to stay, For me it is the best in the world and for me the best club for Kylian is Paris. It is today the center of the project,” comments the president of PSG. Rothen insists that the club gives him everything at a sporting level, and Al Khelaifi responds: “Exactly.”

First statements about sporting change

“We have done many things, some have worked and others have not. We have made mistakes, it is normal. Now we have made a young team, with French, for the long term, we are not in a hurry. We have made a good technical team and the system has also changed “and it is a pleasure to see this team. We play football, they play as a team, they defend together, the atmosphere is magnificent.”

Why has philosophy changed?

“It was time to change, to build something new. In Paris we have the best player in the world, and today we are one of the best clubs in the world. We are fourth in the UEFA ranking. We arrived in 2011 and I don’t know where we were in the ranking. We have to continue and we work to win, also the Champions League, but perhaps it was a mistake to put so much pressure on the Champions League. Football is not that simple.”

Mbappé’s future

“It is normal to ask about him. For me he is the best in the world, I have a very good relationship with him. Not only as a player, as a person. He has an agreement with me, as he has said. There is no negotiation, but I think “He is still young, he wants to win many trophies and I hope with us.”

What Mbappé forgives

“I don’t want to talk about money and say how much the deal is worth… It’s an agreement between gentlemen. They talk a lot about Kylian, we have to leave it alone. There is a deal but I’m not going to say what it consists of, it’s not a question of money. It has the best training center in the world, it has the best coach in the world. Every year the Champions League plays and we are almost always there, quarterfinals, semis, final… We are there. Ligue 1 has changed a lot, it is complicated and more international “Next year with the new Champions format it will be played more and more competitive.”

What have you proposed to make him stay?

“That is between us. If there is a deadline? That is a feeling. There are many games, very important, I want to ask everyone to leave us calm. I trust him, he will never hurt this club. He is part of the family and I want to protect him, like everyone.”

The message to Messi

“It was not easy for him, there was also Kylian, Neymar… I have great respect for him, but if there is someone who does not speak well of the club when he has left, that is not good. He is a good boy, but about Messi or about whoever, talking when you’ve already left, it’s not our style.

The Princes Park

The president of PSG has discussed other current issues at the club, such as the situation with Princes Park. He has reiterated his desire to reach an agreement with the Paris City Council to keep the stadium as property and undertake a thorough remodeling, but he has responded harshly to the mayor’s right hand man, David Belliard, following a series of critical comments about Qatar: “He doesn’t want us to buy it because we are Qataris, it’s just because we are Qataris, we are Arabs. That is very serious. I don’t even know if it’s legal to say that. “You can’t say that, it’s very serious.”

Among several of the journalists who participated in the interview, as they commented analyzing all the detailsthere has been the feeling that Mbappé can renew his contract with the club based on the feelings left by the Qatari leader’s statements.