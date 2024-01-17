‘I was a star choreographer, now I’m Marco again’

#star #choreographer #Marco

His career will always be overshadowed by the dog poop scandal, says German choreographer Marco Goecke – last year he smeared a critic. Next week he will be in the Netherlands to pass on the dance prize he received in 2022. If he dares: ‘Who would like to shake my hand that evening?’

Annette EmbrechtsJanuary 16, 2024, 3:52 PM

The day of the interview – the only one that choreographer Marco Goecke gives to a Dutch journalist – the death of football icon Franz Beckenbauer dominates the news in Germany. In all obituaries the moment is passed that ‘Der Kaiser’ fell from his pedestal, because he had probably earned millions from awarding the Football World Cup to Germany in 2006.

“Just like that, my career will always be overshadowed by the dog poop scandal,” Goecke (51) suspects. ‘Even if I win twice as many prizes, it will always be about that first and foremost.’ On February 11, 2023, during the break of a performance, Goecke pushed a bag of dog feces in the face of a reviewer who had been critical of his work.

Annette Embrechts has been a dance and theater critic for de Volkskrant since 1998. She writes about dance, performance, theater and circus theatre.

Not that Goecke wants to compete with the world-famous German footballer and national coach in terms of merits. He emphasizes how one extreme slip continues to haunt you as a public figure. And in his case, he also put a (pencil) line through his career so far, as a choreographer of an acclaimed and awarded oeuvre. Goecke has a dance language that is recognizable among thousands: lightning-fast vibrations of the back and neck, intoxicating tremolos of shaking arms and flapping hands, rapidly rotating wrists and legs that swing sideways so quickly that the eye can hardly follow them. The expressive grimaces often reveal madness, the urge to survive and loneliness.

Anger and frustration



As a professional dancer you have to perform at your best to be able to perform Goecke’s maniacal nervousness synchronously, quickly, precisely and musically. Top companies in Europe, Australia and Canada have the work of this ‘master of darkness’ in their repertoire. He has a special bond with the Netherlands: Goecke (1972), born in Wuppertal, studied dance at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague and created work for Scapino Ballet Rotterdam for seven years from 2005 and world premieres for Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) in Den Haag from 2013. Hedge.

With success: Goecke was awarded the Zwaan for the most impressive dance production for Midnight Raga (2017, NDT 2). In 2022 he received the Jiří Kylián Ring, a pass-on award for ‘indispensable contributions to the dance world’. If he dares to go public, he will come to the Netherlands next Wednesday to pass on that prestigious ring during the opening of the Holland Dance Festival. On this gala evening with young dance talent, his group piece Smokey Sarah (2014) will also be danced by dance students from Switzerland. “Who do you think would want to shake my hand that evening?”

‘Smokey Sarah’ by Marco Goecke is danced by students of BA Contemporary Dance Zürich during the opening gala of the Holland Dance Festival. Image Andreas Etter

In recent weeks, Goecke has seen ‘the low point of his career’ countless times in end-of-year overviews on German television in his apartment in Hannover. ‘I am an ideal example of loser of the year.’ On the evening of the premiere of the triptych Faith Love Hope, out of anger and frustration about the tone of negative criticism, he pushed an open bag of excrement from his dachshund Gustav into the face of dance critic Wiebke Hüster.

Red for the eyes



That morning, in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), she had called Goecke’s evening-long dance piece In the Dutch Mountains for NDT 1 a disgrace to the virtuosity of the dancers. ‘The audience alternately becomes insane or dies of boredom,’ says Hüster about the premiere in The Hague, three days earlier. The Dutch press wrote more positively; de Volkskrant gave four stars.

Goecke met Hüster in the evening at the Hannover State Opera, where he was then director of ballet and where his new work Hello Earth premiered that day. “My eyes turned red,” he describes. ‘I asked her what she was doing here after all the shit she had written about me. When I thought she laughed that question off, all the pent-up frustration suddenly came to the surface. If I had emptied a glass of water at her, that wouldn’t have been pretty, but it would have been less intense. Then associations with the swear word Scheiße would also have been avoided.’

As a dog lover, he doesn’t find dog poop that dirty, he puts it into perspective, ‘but for someone else it is dirty.’ Hüster filed a report that same evening. The FAZ immediately published about the incident.

Dismissal and access ban



A media storm broke out – the news reached Asia and Africa – and it did not help that Goecke first defended his act and only apologized a few days later in a press statement. The State Opera in Hannover dismissed him as ballet director and banned him from entering. Other dance companies withdrew commissions.

NDT suspended its collaboration with Goecke after an angry letter from reviewers, although the company continues to perform his existing work. The tickets for In the Dutch Mountains flew out the door because of all the commotion. What remains for the time being are revivals of previously made work.

Looking back, Goecke would like to emphasize his apology once again. “What I did is really not possible.” He explains his outburst by a dormant burnout. ‘In 25 years I have made ninety choreographies. Extremely much. The pressure to perform is great. Everyone always expects a masterpiece. But I’m not a machine. There is no success formula that allows me to enter a studio with dancers. Creating is an unpredictable, exhausting, delicate and sensitive process.’ Two important premieres in just four days, with different companies in different countries, is doubly difficult.

Marco Goecke: ‘Some young dancers wonder whether they can still work safely with me.’ Image Rahi Rezvani

Why didn’t he share that tense state of mind in a timely manner with the management of the Netherlands Dance Theater and the State Opera? ‘In the international dance world, it is not easy to talk about mental overload. Moreover, a personal crisis can provide artistic inspiration. That’s how it often works for me. Shortly after my father’s death, I made The Big Crying in 2021. That choreography has been praised. People felt complex, unfathomable emotions of grief beneath the tense aesthetic.”

Nichts (2008), his debut with NDT, was made – ‘tired and empty’ – in a melancholic mood where he could be upset for a whole day if he saw ‘a neglected street dog licking its tail outside’. “It may not seem like it now, but I’m very sensitive.”

Sensation hunger and cancel culture



He never considered postponing the premiere of In the Dutch Mountains – his first longer, full-length choreography for the Hague company. ‘That has enormous consequences for such a large group. Moreover, it remains unpredictable. I worked really hard and made it to both premieres. For the same money nothing would have happened.’

What he underestimated most is the impact of social media. ‘I was naive and initially made the mistake of answering all the insults online. I should have ignored that one. Or I should have explained that I had acted out of nervousness. But I started swearing back. The shock left me without my voice for two months. And I went crazy with the photographers who showed up at my door in the first few weeks, for a sneaky photo of me with my dog. Holiday photos of me with Gustav in Paris still appear in the worst places.’

He hoped to protect his 79-year-old mother from unpleasant confrontations with bold headlines by asking his brother-in-law to buy all copies of the Bild newspaper in her village. ‘I’m still being called all kinds of things.’ Goecke says he has fallen prey to a ‘toxic cocktail of social media, tabloid journalism, sensationalism and cancel culture’.

Playing the diva



He finds it especially disconcerting that people who do not know him and his work pillory him without properly informing themselves. ‘For twenty-five years I was a star choreographer with a trophy cabinet. Now suddenly a violent criminal. Some young dancers wonder whether they can still work safely with me.’ He himself believes that he is sensitive and sensitive. ‘I may like to play the diva, but during rehearsals I tend to be a child among children. I like to create a playful atmosphere in the studio.’

Goecke’s choreographies often demand the utmost from the dancers. Image Andreas Etter

The dog poop attack case has now been legally closed. Goecke has not been convicted. He accepted the prosecutor’s proposed settlement to pay 6,000 euros to a charity, a non-profit conflict mediation organization. There is no mediation between him and Hüster. He emphasizes that it is not about a critical or negative judgment. But he believes that Hüster ‘played the man with vicious insults’, thus driving a wedge between him and his audience. ‘In her writing style she always puts her opinion in the mouths of all spectators. That is not how it should be.’

Mental peace



But there is freedom of the press, right? ‘I endorse that. But if you use it like that, it’s freedom from nothing.’ The FAZ reviews of Hüster that are online show that in seventeen years she gave positive reviews of Goecke’s premieres twice, the rest negative. Goecke was previously angry about Hüster’s comments when he received the largest German Tanzpreis in 2022. The critic then wrote ‘that all the people in Hannover watched sadly as dance lost ground to entertainment because of Goeckes’. Goecke: ‘She was excited about the free drink with which visitors could toast my award. Is that the job of a dance critic?’

After all the commotion, he would like to have a conversation later about the impact of dance reviews and what does and does not belong in an art criticism. What journalistic etiquette is part of the job of a critic? And vice versa: which one in the behavior of an artist? Now he doesn’t have the mental peace for that yet, says Goecke. Not even to decide what he will do in the future. He says he is having conversations here and there about starting over as a choreographer. And he focuses on other creative professions at home.

‘If it stays with these ninety choreographies, then that’s okay with me. I am proud of my oeuvre. I was a star choreographer, now I’m Marco again. That doesn’t feel bad. But I still have to earn money for fifteen years.’

Caring for dachshund Gustav



Since the riot, Goecke only left his house for a walk around the block with Gustav. The 15-year-old dachshund died at the end of November. His sadness is great: ‘Gustav was my soulmate. Losing him was my worst nightmare. I hardly traveled outside Europe for fear that he would not survive the stress of flying and I would get him home in a plastic bag.’

The dog poop scandal does have one positive side effect: ‘Gustav already had health problems. He became increasingly ill. I was able to care for him continuously for eight months. As a ballet director, I would never have received so much care leave for a pet.’

Opening gala Holland Dance Festival: Future of Dance by young top talent, including Smokey Sarah (2014) by Marco Goecke, by students of BA Comtemporary Dance Zürich. And the presentation of the Jiří Kylián Ring. 24/1, Amare, The Hague. Holland Dance Festival lasts until 17/2

Pass-through price

The Jiří Kylián Ring will be presented for the ninth time during the opening of the Holland Dance Festival. This biennial prize, consisting of a tower of fourteen rings (one for each letter), is named after the Dutch-Czech master choreographer Jiří Kylián and can only be personally transferred to ‘someone who has made an inspiring and indispensable contribution to dance in the Netherlands’. Choreographer Marco Goecke, the laureate in 2022, will pass on the ring in the presence of Princess Beatrix. To whom, he says that on January 24.

In memory of: dachshund Gustav (2008 – 2023)

As a puppy he already lay at the feet of a princess. Caroline from Monaco had invited his owner, choreographer Marco Goecke, to dinner. Goecke met the princess in 2006 after he had received the prestigious Nijinsky Award from her ‘as the most promising and most striking choreographer in the international dance field’. Because the black dachshund and the German choreographer were inseparable, little Gustav was allowed to go to the royal dinner.

He also got to smell the very best dancers in the world. ‘Gusti’, as his pet name was, lay on his regular cushion during rehearsals in the dance studios of renowned international dance companies, while Goecke rehearsed. On doctor’s advice, the pet was exceptionally allowed to enter Amare culture house, when Goecke was working as an associate choreographer at Nederlands Dans Theater in The Hague.

When Gustav’s drinking cup was lost at a train station in Vienna, his owner bought a silver children’s cup from the chic tableware brand Tiffany to allow him to drink on the road. At the end of November, Gusti died at home in Hannover, aged 15 years and 4 months, as a result of a neurological defect and acute liver failure. NDT sent flowers as condolence. Dancers described their loving memories of him.

Goecke bought Gustav in the winter of 2008 as a six-month-old puppy. They became each other’s friend and soulmate, support and source of support. Goecke appreciated the emotional simplicity of social contact with his four-legged friend. “Animals do not make life more difficult than it is: eating, drinking, moving, sleeping,” he told Volkskrant Magazine early last year. ‘They have no idea about status or money, I envy that.’ Gusti happily joined in for the photo. His eyes betrayed that he had cataracts. A few days later, his feces would become the theatrical focus of Goecke’s controversial lashing out at a reviewer.

Wunderbaum plays ‘the affair’

Collective Wunderbaum was looking for a topic that would make a big splash and would finally attract more audiences and press to their Theaterhaus Jena in the former East Germany. They took Goecke’s dog poop attack on a reviewer as a starting point. Was this an attack on press freedom, as claimed? In the hope of sparking a discussion about the relationship between art, criticism and audience, they made The Dog Poop Attack.

Reviewer Sander Janssens went to see Jena for Theaterkrant and was enthusiastic: ‘The group strikingly shows how criticism, publicity, audience and artist by definition react to each other, (…) like cats among each other, sometimes purring, sometimes scratching: well-matched, forces that operate separately and depend on each other, which sometimes bring out something beautiful, sometimes something ugly in each other.’ Can be seen in the Netherlands in May (and again in Jena).

‘The dog poop attack’ by Wunderbaum, 22 and 23/5 in Frascati, Amsterdam.

