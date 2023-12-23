‘I was born with my sleeves rolled up’

#born #sleeves #rolled

At almost 27 years old, she is the face of probably the most famous restaurant in the city. But Milène Hoving (71), owner of Café-Restaurant Amsterdam, can hardly go out to eat in peace during an evening. ‘I’m either annoyed or I keep thinking: that’s nice, I want something like that too.’

The Quaegebeur23 December 2023, 03:00

Milène Hoving wants to sit in the farthest corner of her huge living room – Café-Restaurant Amsterdam – with her face to the wall so that she cannot see the kitchen, the bar and the dining room. Otherwise she will sit and pay attention all the time, she says. But – oh, irony – on the only table that is in her field of vision, the white tablecloth is crooked. She looks away. Straighten out soon. She asks the boy of about sixteen who brings latte macchiatos if we can put a candle on the table. This is promptly brought by his sister, who is also at work.

When the girl is gone, Hoving says that she and her brother are the children of a photographer couple who once had a studio in an antique squat, somewhere in this vast engine room with a sixteen-meter high ceiling at the highest point, on the former waterworks site in Westerpark. In 1996, Hoving and three partners at the time created Café-Restaurant Amsterdam (shortened to Amsterdam or Cradam by regular guests), with the Parisian broths in mind that she really liked: large restaurants where you can eat fast, excellent and very French. for a reasonable price.

Dozens of young Amsterdammers who played Annemaria Koekoek in the hallway as children while their parents ordered a bottle of wine have now been served. And the teenagers who set the tables today will not be the last to learn from Hoving to help guests with four essential things within five minutes of arrival: sitting (a chair), reading (a menu), eating (a sandwich on the table). ) and of course something to drink.

Cradam is a catering icon, an Amsterdam institution. When you think of it, you imagine steak béarnaise, oeufs dur mayonnaise, artichokes, escargots, confit de canard, coq au vin, madeleines and fruits de mer. Regular guests, and there are at least a few thousand of them, often think about what they are going to order while cycling because they know the menu by heart.

A well-known face in the institute is that of Hoving. She does ‘the front’, together with Laura Deelen, who often ate here as a little girl with her parents and sisters, worked as a waiter for years and has been co-owner since 2020. Hoving’s other business partners in Cradam are chef Ruud van der Sleen and Charles Hollenkamp, ​​responsible for the business side behind the scenes (with him, she also has restaurants De Plantage and Dauphine). “Charles and I have been working together for 34 years and I couldn’t do it without him,” says Hoving. “Our first catering business was Cafécox, the theater café in the Stadsschouwburg building. We had that for six years, until 1995. While working I often talked to a regular guest, Bob Meijer, about how nice it would be if Amsterdam had a large restaurant just outside the center where you could enjoy nice French food. Three months after the sale of Cox, this Mr. Meijer called to tell me that he had the property I was looking for. And he was right. When I asked Charles I said: are you in? I will ensure that the money comes in, if you ensure that it does not flow out too much.”

You studied psychology. How did you, with Cox at the time, decide to open a café?



“I didn’t come to it very consciously. And that psychology study was a huge failure because I only sat in the canteen. Like all students, I expected that real life had finally arrived: just going out, having fun, with endless people. I soon discovered that I didn’t feel very at home in such a life. It just didn’t really work out. Until by chance I ended up on the other side of the bar. I immediately really liked that. That feeling led me to stay in the catering industry. From job to job. When people asked what I did, I said that I worked in the catering industry for a while, but later I started doing something real, something important. Even when I was manager of a restaurant in The Hague for a long time. Until I thought: who the hell are you trying to fool? This is just what you do. Would you like to eat something by the way? A sandwich? Or a madeleine? One or two?”

Wearing her cool sneakers, she quickly walks to the kitchen, greets two more guests along the way, says something to someone behind the bar and returns with three madeleines. She doesn’t eat it herself.

Is it in your blood to want to pamper people?



She looks doubtful. “Is that in me? No idea. I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s totally my way of working. I can’t sit for long either. I like to get up, have a walk and do something useful in the meantime. I’m really a worker. Born with my sleeves rolled up, I always say.”

This happened in the early 1950s in Amsterdam, where she lived in the Tweede Jan van der Heijdenstraat, until she moved to The Hague with her mother and sister a few years later. “My father was homosexual. He knew that when he met my mother, but she was so incredibly beautiful that he fell in love with her anyway – I think. They went to the priest together to talk about it. His advice was: just get married and it will pass. People had no idea at that time. Not the priest, nor my parents. The marriage ended after two children, but without much arguing or recriminations on both sides. My parents have always kept in touch.”

What did you get from this?



“Not so much. My father was in the fashion world and went to a lot of parties.”

A flutter?



“Well, he was a partying type, but certainly not just that. He has meant a lot to the gay community, including within the COC. He loved my sister and me, but he didn’t take very good care of us. We saw him little and he rarely paid alimony, not so much out of unwillingness, but because his money was always running out. We were forced to live with my grandmother, who was also divorced and took good care of us despite a serious blood disorder. We were in a difficult situation financially. It was all sorted out. You can’t imagine it anymore, but we had no hot water, no refrigerator and of course no washing machine. My mother worked in an office six days a week. She used the remaining time for laundry and sewing our clothes. In the evenings she studied German so that she could later get a job in education.”

A strong woman.



“Unbelievable, yes. And just work. So hard.”

Was she in a good mood about it? As far as possible if you don’t have a washing machine.



“You could tell that she was having a hard time, but my mother was definitely not a sour woman. Well seriously. There is no other way if you have to keep things in order as a woman alone with two children and hardly any money.”

How did you view her, and therefore your, situation as a child?



“I don’t think I thought much of it at the time. As a child you take life as it comes. I had fun at school, I put off homework, but I paid attention during class so I passed everything, I had friends; it all went quite well. Looking back, I sometimes regret that there wasn’t something more luxurious, though. When I see how children now enjoy everything they have.”

Do you think? I was eating here last week with a family at the table next to us whose son, about eight years old, started crying because his starter came before his second Coke.



“Yes, no, the children in my area are of course spoiled, in the sense that they lack nothing. Yet I also see them really enjoying and being grateful for the wealth in their lives. I would have liked to have that feeling as a child. Anyway, my mother eventually remarried, after which we moved back to Amsterdam. That made her life easier, especially financially.”

Did you like your stepfather?



“No. He wanted to take care of my mother and thought I was a demanding, difficult child. Which of course I really wasn’t. Or again. I was now fifteen and an annoying teenager, but no more annoying than is normal at that age. In the end, things worked out perfectly between us. I spent a lot of time with my mother and stepfather, as well as my father, until their deaths. And it has left me with a wonderful half-brother.”

She looks over her shoulder and says she’s going to see where the second round of coffee is. The tablecloth is still crooked. She doesn’t look at it, not even on the way back.

How do you feel when you come in here?



“Cheerful. You just don’t get used to it, it’s that beautiful. Every day I think: wow. This is not only due to the beautiful building. The best thing here are all the friendly employees, without them nothing would happen, and the many regular guests we have. That makes me happy every day.”

It won’t be all roses, right?



“No, you’re crazy. When I think back to the early years… Charles and I sometimes say to each other: what were we thinking. This was such a bad neighborhood when we opened. Dirty streets, drug nuisance, crime – people from outside hardly dared to enter the neighborhood. Yet it was full right away, because we did all our business appointments here in the run-up to the opening. That helped, because people are talking: there will be a large restaurant there where you can enjoy steak béarnaise.”

“But that didn’t get us there. The first two years we had so many boarding misses that word of mouth stagnated. During that period I even accepted the request to place an advertisement in a Chinese-language Amsterdam newspaper. You should never advertise a restaurant – at least, when I see one, I immediately know: it’s quiet there, I’m not going there – but when that Chinese woman called, I said yes before she had finished speaking. Because I was really worried about declining sales.”

And was there a storm here with Chinese tourists?



“For a while, yes. That newspaper showed a photo of a group of Chinese around a bowl of fruits de mer. The following weeks we were phoned by Chinese tour guides who thought we were an all-you-can-eat restaurant. That idea died down pretty quickly. Things have been going well for years now, including word of mouth. And since the end of the corona epidemic, it has become insanely busy. That was also a difficult time: from nothing to being defected, with staff who were good but not trained enough.”

Do you have such a stress-resistant character that you can withstand those kinds of ups and downs?



“I am not stress-resistant in the sense that you do not notice that I am stressed. I also see that in the eyes of the rest: oh god, she is stressed. But I can handle it well in the sense that I don’t mind it that much. Stress in the catering industry is part of it and always goes away. At the end of the evening, all guests have gone home and the tent is still standing. Oh man, I’ve been doing it for so long. Also the stress. I know where the bottlenecks are and yes, sometimes it is annoying.”

What’s annoying then?



“People who have to wait too long for their food. That makes them grumpy, and you can’t blame them. Your body just says: something has to be in it, otherwise I’ll leave. Fortunately, that almost never happens anymore.”

And cold fries?



“You have to send back cold fries. If all goes well, we are good at handling complaints. Laura, Ruud and I pay a lot of attention to this during the training. Without them I wouldn’t be able to handle it all anyway.”

How do you see changes in the city and its residents?



“When we opened, everyone loved those classic French dishes, but over time I started to wonder whether that market would stay. We have of course adjusted the menu gradually – there are now many vegetarian dishes, a few vegan things, more fish – but meat is still decisive. I often thought: what if the older generation…

Was knocked over by the steak béarnaise.



“Yes, or too old to come anymore. And the younger generation might not like it, we thought. I find it difficult that so many of our dishes consist mainly of animal ingredients, but I don’t think I can easily change it without ruining the character of the restaurant. Now it turns out that this is not necessary, at least not for the guests. The share of vegetarian dishes ordered is hardly increasing. I suspect because people are eating less and less meat at home. When they go out to eat, they can order themselves a steak or chicken. In any case, classic French cuisine is on the rise. Funnily enough, especially among young women. We receive a lot of groups of friends who absolutely love food. Then I take them to their table and before I have even lifted my heels, I hear them exclaim with delight: that looks delicious! And that looks so good, and that, and that! This is what I’m going to encourage my parents to do – we often hear them say. That’s nice.”

Do you also have a group of friends with whom you go to dinner, outside Cradam?



She hesitates for a moment. “No. It’s not that I don’t have a social life, but as you can see here, sitting at the table for hours with such a group of friends is not for me. In that sense, I haven’t changed much since I started studying and had a hard time with the nightlife. I’m just not much of a consumer. Moreover, when I eat in another restaurant, I am either annoyed or I keep thinking: ooo, but that’s nice, I want something like that too, but just differently. Then I’m back on the production side.”

And in that production side you find a social life, to a large extent?



“Well, I also do other things when I’m free. My boyfriend and I are avid museum visitors. We like to walk. He has a daughter with children who we see often. But indeed, I really enjoy getting things done here with a team. It is not without reason that I have been doing this work for almost fifty years. The hundreds of things that have to be arranged day in, day out in a restaurant, both on the floor and in the office, are accompanied by a lot of fun. Every evening after closing time we all sit together for a drink and a chat. I don’t want to think about the fact that you have to rely on a freemibo.”

I saw a kind of altar on the bar, with a candle, cigarettes and a photo, for your sous chef Mike Nuijens, who died far too young from a brain tumor six months ago. Is that your idea, as the mother here, such a small Cradam monument?



“Mother? No, I’m the oldest, but I’m not the mother. We do something like that together and it happened naturally. Mike’s death was the worst thing we have ever experienced. He was always here, even when he wasn’t working. He continued to do this when he became ill, until two days before his death. In fact, a hundred and twenty of us – so many people work here – actually stood at his deathbed, watching how he got a little worse every day. In a way it was also beautiful. But above all terrible.”

Do you find growing older difficult?



“Oh no, not at all.”

Not at all.



“No not at all. That’s of course because I can still do everything. Yes, I am a little more forgetful and I sometimes drop things from my hands, which rarely happened to me before. Of course, I don’t know how I’m going to react if something happens that brings my life here to a standstill. I don’t feel like I have gotten to that point yet, because I am so healthy. A matter of luck, I think.”

That constant running back and forth will help too.



“Probably, yes. And I had a good start.”

What do you mean?



“Well, there weren’t that many treats in our house. My grandmother gave us one cookie with tea, not half a pack of Oreos. We weren’t alone in that. If you look at old photos of public swimming pools: all skinny children. I haven’t become much of a consumer when it comes to food either. Maybe that’s why – although you also have people who grew up poor and suddenly start eating too much. I drink my two glasses of wine every day, and I really enjoy it. I wouldn’t like to stop doing that, even though I know that even a little bit of alcohol is bad.”

She stares at the tablecloth at the table next to us.

Do you find it annoying that you have been sitting with your back to the kitchen and dining room for a few hours? That you don’t see what’s happening?



“If I could see everything, I wouldn’t be so annoyed by things going wrong, but by the inability to intervene because I have to stay seated. That crooked tablecloth, I see it all the time.”

Straighten it out differently.



“No, nonsense. Look, of course things are constantly going wrong. And it is our role – Ruud’s, Laura’s and mine’s – to pay attention to those kinds of things. People sometimes say: Milène, you also see everything. Well, I say, I don’t see everything, but I see more than is good for me. That’s a killer of course. I’m full of death eaters.”

She bursts out laughing. “Nowadays I use archaic words on purpose, just to shock. That confused look of young people: what is she saying? Makes me laugh. Language is changing very quickly. You notice that when you sit among teenagers and twenty-somethings all day long.”

Do youngsters sometimes find you a bit scary?



“Very scary, of course. Rightly so. I’m scary too. Or let’s say: strict. But I also warn them about me, you know. When they start taking orders, I say: for the next five years you will be talking to me about what is not allowed and what should be done. But if it gets too much, say so. Of course they don’t do it that quickly, while someone who overwhelms you with hundreds of details drives you crazy. I understand that too, but yes, it has to be done. Oh well, I actually like all young people. They are often so shy at first.”

I also think you’re shy in a way.



“I am too. Totally used to. In high school I was afraid to walk into the cafeteria. Until I thought: yes, this is not going to work, of course.”

Yet also pragmatic?



“I am very pragmatic. You have to get over things, otherwise nothing will happen. That’s what I also say to young people who are shy: just pretend you’re not shy.”

You are also sweet: if you see someone eating only bitterballen after work, you get a bowl of lettuce.



Hoving laughs: “A salad or they’ll fire you, that’s what Ruud said once. I can’t stand it, no. Then I see those bitterballen going in and I feel that green should be added too. Almost a physical experience. You know, I’m just a huge busybody. A really big hassle. I’ve made peace with that. It is sometimes annoying, but often useful. I have once stopped someone on the street because their shirt was buttoned incorrectly. That might be going a bit far. I don’t always bother with everything I see anymore, but I always want to. That will probably never go away.”

What do you prefer to eat here?



“I now find the onion soup incredibly tasty. I also love the chicken soup. And on the fries. Even, I almost dare not say it, if they are actually not warm enough. Do you know what to do next time? Extremely much black pepper on it. Really wish he gets a jacket. That’s very nice. Shall I get you a bowl of fries?”

Milène Hoving

June 6, 1952, Amsterdam

1964-1970 Huygens Lyceum in Voorburg, then Cartesius Lyceum in Amsterdam

1973-1975 Study psychology, UvA

1974 First catering job in restaurant Schep, Middenweg

1978-1980 De Knijp, Van Baerlestraat

1982-1986 Manager Kantjil, The Hague

1986-1988 Manager Schlemmer, The Hague

1989-1995 Cafécox

1996 Opening Café-Restaurant Amsterdam

2006 Opening Dauphine

2014 Opening of De Plantage

Hoving lives with her boyfriend in Almere.

