‘I was given a ticket while drunk, I felt terribly ashamed’ | WOMAN magazine

“After years of being busy with babies and toddlers, a few years ago I went out with friends for the first time. It was a five-day ski trip to an area that is not only known for its great slopes, but also for its après-ski. I was incredibly looking forward to it.

When we saw the mountain peaks looming in the distance on the way there, my heart skipped a beat. What a wonderful prospect, three days of blasting down the mountain and then drinking and dancing to bad music.

Great day

We took it easy the first evening. We went to bed early because we wanted to be fit for the first day of skiing. And what a great day we had! Clear blue, fresh snow… My friends and I have been skiing for many years, so the pace was nice. Finally we didn’t have to worry about our children and we could go down the mountain full throttle.

At the end of the afternoon we decided to visit a well-known pub, about which we had already heard some stories. When we entered it was still fairly quiet, but within an hour it turned into a hustling crowd and we happily joined in.

We drank beer and were offered some shots in between that tasted particularly good. We had a great time dancing and around ten o’clock we decided it was time to go. Maybe we could eat somewhere, because we hadn’t done that yet.

Shitfaced

Once outside, the cold hit my face and I discovered that I could no longer walk straight. Ten meters away I grabbed onto a pillar because my legs felt like spaghetti. I was completely drunk and couldn’t do anything anymore.

My friends were a little brighter and pulled me into a restaurant. Once there, I couldn’t sit up straight and the waiters sent us outside, afraid that one of us would puke all over the place.

Case covered in vomit

That thought was not entirely unfounded… We ended up in the local snack bar and while I was eating a burger, I suddenly felt that my stomach didn’t think that was a good idea. I broke out in a sweat. I sprinted out with my paralyzed head and threw up all over the entrance of that place.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, there turned out to be an enforcer standing ten meters away who then issued me a ticket. I was allowed to pay 50 euros. ‘Aber ich bin die Mutti von drei Kinder,’ I shouted, still slurred. That man wouldn’t budge, I would pay. My friends were on the floor laughing.

Legendary moment

The next morning I could kick myself: how could I have been so stupid as to get so drunk?! I looked like a teenager going out for the first time. I kept the 50 euro voucher in my toiletry bag. And every holiday when it comes up again, I have to laugh again.

Because even though it was so embarrassing to feel ashamed and I will never let it get to that point again, it was a legendary moment with my friends.”

This section is based on true stories.

