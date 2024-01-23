‘I was going straight to that because I even crashed’; Rayados fans relive accident in Torreón

#straight #crashed #Rayados #fans #relive #accident #Torreón

The tragedy that occurred last Sunday night in Torreón after the match between Santos and Monterrey continues to leave details from witnesses who were there at the time when a truck collided with a group of “La Pandilla” fans.

After the unfortunate death of a woman and several seriously injured people was confirmed, in the early hours of this Monday morning some witnesses who were present at the crash stated that it was a treacherous action on the part of the person driving the truck. .

“We were an entertainment group, more of a family. A truck passed after 40 minutes or an hour when it started to rain… a truck passed, the mother scratched us, it whistled at us and our people also responded to the mockery; The van makes a ‘U’ turn at 20 meters and accelerates, hits a taxi and as the stadium doors were closed and the families were there waiting for the animation group’s truck… we were 70 people, 80 people, it ran over at a large speed. speed,” said Cavo Rayado, a member of the Monterrey animation group, according to an interview with TUDN.

This fan of the Monterrey team pointed out that those in charge of the Santos stadium took the visiting fans out onto the street after the game, without any security protocol as previously existed. The Tigres y Rayados, Libres y Lokos and La Adicción bars accused the same thing in a couple of statements this Monday, respectively.

Since March 2022, Liga MX prohibited the attendance of visiting bars at the stadiums, following the violent incidents that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium, between bars from the Gallos Blancos and Atlas. Before that, it carried out security protocols in which it encapsulated the visiting fans to prevent them from encountering a local bar. However, after the ban on visiting bars, the protocols to protect visitors were eliminated in some squares, despite the fact that they have continued to go to the stadiums, although in a more dispersed manner.

They accuse a lack of security protocol; also aggression from Rayados fans

Another witness to the events, named Miguel and in charge of the Rayados fans’ trip to Torreón, also gave his version of the events and also pointed out that the truck passed twice where the group of Monterrey fans was, after which The vehicle returned after making a “U” turn meters later, so he assured that the incident was done with treachery.

“Security basically kicked us out of the stadium. What were we doing outside? Waiting for the two buses because we were people from two buses and that truck passes by at the beginning, stops, says something, we are on our topic, there was a little corn stand, people were buying, eating; Then that truck returns and it comes straight ahead,” Miguel told journalist Gerardo Lozano.

“First (the truck) was going in the right direction, and when it came back it came in the opposite direction and came to where we were all gathered. Some of us were facing each other and we were able to get away, but the people who had their backs turned or were on their topic were the ones who couldn’t see the truck and it took them away. They were going straight to that because they even crashed, they didn’t brake or anything,” he said.

Miguel, in charge of the Rayados fans’ trip to Torreón, witnessed the unfortunate events that occurred outside the TSM. He reported that the person who ran over them in the truck did so with treachery and the intention of harming the group of fans. pic.twitter.com/Gl6qXlEyxG — Gerardo Lozano (@GeraLozano) January 22, 2024

Some versions that emerged this Monday mention that the first time the truck passed by, fans from Monterrey threw stones at the vehicle in question before the accident occurred that left a person dead, named Marlene Gallegos, as reported by the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, or Maribel Mercado, according to what was stated by the mayor of Torreón, Román Alberto Cepeda.

According to the Coahuila Government Prosecutor’s Office, they initially detained around nine people, although they have later mentioned that the main detainees are between two and three people, and that the possible person responsible for driving the truck, with Texas license plates, It was a woman.