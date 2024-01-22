I was sleeping on the floor and eating only boiled macaroni

#sleeping #floor #eating #boiled #macaroni

Elena Lasconi, former TV star and current mayor of Câmpulung, has downloaded herself. After the public scandal with her daughter, Oana

Elena Lasconi, a well-known public figure from Romania, spoke openly about her relationship with her daughter, Oana. In the show moderated by Denis Rifai on Kanal D. He addressed sensitive topics such as the challenges of being a parent. but also generational differences and personal sacrifices. Elena became famous during her career at ProTV, but also later in politics. The scandal with Oana, her daughter, however, put her in a different light.

Elena Lasconi said that although she wanted three children, she was unable to fulfill this dream. Her relationship with her daughter seems to have had difficult moments, but she prefers not to give too many details to avoid exposing the drama to the public. She acknowledges that children naturally reach a point where they see their parents as “expired,” regardless of their efforts to stay connected to the younger generation. Lasconi states that he did everything possible for his daughter, sacrificing many personal and financial aspects.

“I don’t know, but I think she’s over it, and I’m absolutely sure she’ll change when she becomes a mother anyway. I also wanted one more child, I wanted three. I visualized myself with three. This did not work for me. It doesn’t seem to me that there were very important moments, but also, I have to give a lot of details and reopen a soap opera in my relationship with Oana, which I’m not going to do. I’m not going down this road. I think that, like any child, at some point you explain from the behavior and from whatever you want to the parent, that he is expired for you, regardless of the fact that there is only a 20-year difference between the two of us. I thought I was very close to the generation, that I was a young mother, but there comes a time when parents are expired, in general, regardless of whether it is the mother or the father”.

Elena Lasconi, details about the poverty in which she lived

Elena Lasconi talked about the hard times she went through. How she had to dress in second-hand clothes to send money to her daughter for her education and personal needs. Even in difficult financial conditions for herself.

“I gave everything. I have no regrets. I sacrificed a lot, I burned a lot of stages in my life. I had no life, I had to work hard. I used to dress only in second-hand clothes. Because I would buy Oana new clothes or send her money for English or math lessons or to buy furniture. I didn’t have ceiling lights in the house for five years, I only had a socket with wires. I put a lot of soul and all my money into bringing the girl here.

Maybe I’d blame the fact that I didn’t take it easy on myself. When I was sleeping on the tiles and eating boiled macaroni, otherwise you value the moment. I gave my soul and continue to support her. I love her, I wanted her from the bottom of my heart. I know many are waiting for soap operas. I will not offer. I did everything I knew best at the time,” was her statement on Kanal D.

In conclusion, Lasconi expresses his regret that he was not able to keep Oana closer during the difficult moments. But he points out that he gave it his all and continues to support and love her. Her statement echoes the sentiments of many parents who face difficulties relating to their children. Parents who remain devoted to them no matter the circumstances.

The scandal with Oana

Elena Lasconi caused a wave of backlash after revealing that she voted “YES” in the family referendum in 2018. This led to accusations of homophobia from her daughter, Oana. As a result of this scandal, Lasconi decided to withdraw from the list of candidates of the Save Romania Union (USR) for the European Parliament elections.

Lasconi expressed surprise and disappointment at her daughter’s reaction, noting that she did not expect such a response. Lasconi also mentioned that he was not aware of his daughter’s posts on Instagram, preferring to communicate directly with her. He talked with Oana mainly about her relationships with men. But she chose not to divulge more details about her daughter’s personal life.

Elena Lasconi concluded by stating that regardless of her daughter’s actions or words, Oana will remain her child. She emphasized the desire to stop bringing up controversial topics, to avoid reopening a media scandal and to keep the relationship with her daughter private.