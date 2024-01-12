«I will be with the president until the end» :: zerozero.pt

#president #zerozero.pt

FC Porto’s electoral race is open and increasingly having an impact on the club’s life. Planned for next April, the election has, so far, two candidates: André Villas-Boas and Nuno Lobo. Pinto da Costa’s eventual candidacy remains unofficial and, this Friday, one of his right-hand men gave an interview to the newspaper The game.

We are talking about Vítor Baía, a historic Porto player as a player. Former captain, with dozens of titles won by the dragons and himself seen by many as a possible candidate for president. Asked about the topic, the former goalkeeper showed loyalty to Pinto da Costa.

«I’m not going to lie when I say that there were people who spoke to me about this possibility. The president himself spoke to me, because he thought that, if he were not a candidate, I was prepared to take on this responsibility. And I told my president that I would be with him until the end, that it was beyond my goals and my mind to stop being with him”, explained Baía, leaving vast praise for Pinto da Costa and his presidency, although without confirming his re-candidacy. .

«By fulfilling the requirements he set so that he can be a candidate in the next elections – as I believe we will do – all the conditions are met so that he can continue», he reinforced in relation to his positive equity and the work of the Academy planned in the city of Maia.

Now, the person who will present his candidacy next week is André Villas-Boas. When asked about the former FC Porto coach, Vítor Baía said that he refused to be part of his project… already in 2017/18.

«In 2017/18 I was contacted by a very friendly person, who had family relations with one of the mentors of this movement, inviting me to be part of it. The campaign mentors are Antero Henrique and Raul Costa. They invited me to be part of that movement, to which I said no at the time”, explaining that the refusal was due to incompatibilities with one of these people.

