“I will not participate in Euro 2024 even if I return to the field in May” – Football – Sportacentrs.com

“Due to the injury, I won’t be at the European Championship. I need to recover 100% first, and it’s better not to set a specific date for that. If I’m lucky, I could play a game in May, but I definitely won’t be 100% ready for a big tournament,” said 31 year old Courtois.

“I think it is better to introduce clarity to the national team now. I will not guard the goal with 80% readiness while we have other good goalkeepers. I will push my ambitions to the side and in June I will add to the team of fans. Hopefully we will win the European title,” former “Genk” The Atletico Madrid and London Chelsea goalkeeper continued.

Courtois tore his cruciate ligament in August shortly before the start of the new season. In Madrid, Basque Kepa and Ukrainian Andriy Lunin share the minutes, but Wolfsburg’s main goalkeeper Kuhn Kastels became the number one in the national team, who shared the games with Strasbourg’s main goalkeeper Mats Sels, while Tomas Kaminsky from Luton was the number three. They are all peers of Courtois. Courtois has played 102 games for Belgium.

The Belgian national team will play in the European Championship in one group with Slovakia, Romania and the winner of the play-off branch B (Bosnia and Herzegovina-Ukraine, Israel-Iceland). In the Madrid club, the leading central defenders Eder Militau and David Alaba have also torn their cruciate ligaments, who will also apparently fail in “Euro 2024”. “Real Madrid” has experienced only one loss this season and accumulated a great record of 19-3-1, however, they still occupy second place in the Spanish championship, two points behind “Girona”.

