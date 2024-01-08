I will wear it until spring. I found a wonderful coat in Wólczanka for -60%. Promotions at 4f and Medicine

#wear #spring #wonderful #coat #Wólczanka #Promotions #Medicine

I came across the perfect winter coat in Wólczanka! Warm, universal and timeless. It will complement all winter styles – from everyday ones to work ones. This is an absolute hit, now available on a mega promotion -60%. There are also sales at 4f and Medicine.

Winter surprised me again. Due to the return of frost, I started looking for a warm and elegant cover that would allow me to survive until spring. I wanted to find a coat or jacket from the sale offers of popular stores. Wólczanka did not disappoint me!

Wólczanka sells a warm winter coat. Covers the kidneys and lower back

Wólczanka’s coat

When I saw this coat in Wólczanka, I immediately liked it. It has a classic, long cut made of quilted material. The simple cut makes it timeless and universal. It can be easily matched to a variety of winter outfits, both everyday and more formal. In addition, its price has been reduced from PLN 599.99 to PLN 229.99.

4f accelerates the sale. Warm, down coats at a fraction of the price

I didn’t want to limit myself to what one store had to offer, so I expanded my search to include other offers. I found a similar down jacket at 4f. Its extended cut hugs the body and perfectly protects against the cold.

Coat 4f

Its great advantage is the drawstring at the waist, which allows you to subtly emphasize your figure. This model is available in black and red. This is an excellent option for negative temperatures and bad weather.

Beige coats are still in fashion. Medicine sells out the hit model

The coat I found in Medicine is a bit more elegant. The beige color fits perfectly into top trends, and the fur on the hood adds elegance. I can easily combine this coat with most winter styles. It will look great, for example, in a fashionable beige total look.

