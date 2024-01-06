“I would pay a lot to just go to the bakery”: Kylian Mbappé on the downside of fame | Foreign Football

#pay #lot #bakery #Kylian #Mbappé #downside #fame #Foreign #Football

What would you do if you were Kylian Mbappé for 48 hours? Well, the French superstar was asked about the same question, but in reverse: ‘What would Mbappé do if he were allowed to walk the streets unrecognizable for 48 hours?’ “One thing is certain: I would be outside for two days,” said the PSG striker.

We are looking forward to Wednesday January 18th. Then television channel France 2 airs a candid and rare interview with Kylian Mbappé in the program ‘Envoyé spécial’. Interviewer Elise Lucet is already showing a preview on social media. “When is the last time you walked alone for a baguette?” is the first question Mbappé is asked in the video. “Ouch, I don’t even remember that. These are such simple things that I didn’t like as a child when my dad asked about them, that I would now pay a lot of money for.”

But what would the top striker do if he could appear unrecognizable in public for 48 hours? “In any case, I would spend those two days outside. (laughs) There’s no question about that. I would do things without having to think about it. Do you know what it is? I have lost my spontaneity. ‘I want to go out and do that’ is not an option for me. Everything is organized. That weighed on me in the beginning, but now I’m used to it.”

Ultimately, Mbappé gave concrete answers to the question asked. “Eating quietly in a brasserie, going out with friends, celebrating quietly, having a leisurely brunch on a terrace the morning after, … the simple things in life, quoi.”

Do you already know what you would do if you were Kylian Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé © Photo News

Will Liverpool want to pay him? And what about Real’s deadline? New transfer soap opera around Kylian Mbappé is gradually breaking out (+)

The mystery surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future: when will the curtain rise? Nobody knows (+)

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access