“I wouldn’t have been aware of anything”

The book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchyfrom the royal biographer Robert Hardman, is very soon to be released. In it, it talks about What were the last moments of Queen Elizabeth II’s life like?; fragment that came to light days after its release on sale (January 18).

The monarch’s last hours were recorded by Sir Edward Young; her private secretary, who was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when the queen died on September 8, 2022.

His account, part of an unpublished memo now part of the Royal Archives, was shared in the book, and notes that Her Majesty spent her final minutes “Very calm. Sleeping. She ‘slipped’. Advanced age. She wouldn’t have been aware of anything. Without pain“, consigna The Sun, People y The New York Post.

Queen Elizabeth’s last moments

According to the same text soon to go on sale, the now king Charles III and today queen camillaspent an hour privately with the monarch at Balmoral, at her side, before her death, details People.

On the other hand, the princess anne (Elizabeth’s only daughter), along with the queen’s main wardrobe designer and confidant, Angela Kellyalso took turns at his side, according to The New York Post based on the memo that was reflected in the aforementioned book.

People cites Daily Mail when detailing that Charles III, after visiting his mother, went out to collect mushrooms to clear his mind. As he returned to Balmoral by vehicle, he received news of the queen’s death. It was his main assistant who received the call with the news. At that time, Carlos was called “Your Majesty” by the assistant; so he realized that his mother had died.

In The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern MonarchyHardman also details how the monarch remained dedicated to her duty until her final moments.