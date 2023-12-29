Iberia cancels 444 flights in Reyes due to the handling workers’ strike

#Iberia #cancels #flights #Reyes #due #handling #workers #strike

Iberia has canceled 444 flights during the days January 5, 6, 7 and 8which coincide with the Three Kings festival and the return of thousands of people to their places of work or residence strike called by the company’s ground service workers. In total, some 45,641 passengers will be affected by the suspension of their flights, to whom the company offers a change in the date of their ticket or a refund of the amount paid, as reported in a statement.

Unions CCOO and UGT –to which the USO union has also joined– have called four days of strike in it Iberia ground service (‘handling’) in which they ask for a viability plan that guarantees the future of this business within the airline. The protest comes after Iberia lost ground service at eight of the country’s main airports.

The 444 flights are distributed across the company’s three main brands in Spain: 270 correspond to Iberia64 a Iberia Express and 110 to On Nostrum.

Iberia plans to operate 836 flights during the period, 76% of the total of the 1,106 scheduled. Among the flights it plans to operate are practically all long-haul flights (including those of LEVEL). Of the 270 cancellations, 51% will be domestic flights and 49% European flights. For its part, Iberia Express will operate 88% of its flights and On Nostrum 72%.

Related news

Passengers who have affected flights booked for January 5, 6, 7 or 8 can request a change of date on their trip or a refund of the amount paid for the tickets starting this Friday. Customers with flights not directly affected by the strike may change the date of travel or request a voucher. Changes can be made through the Iberia websiteof the Travel agencies in which the purchase was made or from the company’s Customer Service Center.

In addition, the company warns all its passengers to check-in in advance through the website and to arrive at the airports more time than usual “in view of the foreseeable problems that are going to occur at the airports due to the strike.”