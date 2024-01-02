Ibiza registers the highest rate of acute respiratory infections in the Balearic Islands

#Ibiza #registers #highest #rate #acute #respiratory #infections #Balearic #Islands

In recent days, the incidence of colds and flu in Ibiza has skyrocketed. Those who do not suffer it directly have someone in their environment affected. A feeling confirmed by the data from the Department of Health.

The overall rate of IRAS (Acute Respiratory Infections) that adds the diseases that occur in the respiratory system, caused by different microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria, that begin suddenly and last less than two weeksas is the case with Covid and flu, is higher in Ibiza than in the rest of the islands, according to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health.

In the 51st week of the year, from December 18 to 24, the incidence of HAIs was 268.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Balearic Islands but in Ibiza the figure is higher, as can be seen in the graph below, in which the data for Ibiza is in yellow and exceeds the Balearic average and that of all the islands.

In Formentera it has dropped, however, to just over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

It must be taken into account that these are data that the system is aware of, the most acute or serious, so that the majority of cases, which are passed without seeing a doctor, remain uncounted.

The Christmas gatherings starting on December 24 may have increased infections, so it is quite likely that the data will worsen in the next update from the Ministry.

Furthermore, in the 51st week of the year the seasonal flu epidemic wave has begun.

Covid situation

The etiological fraction, that is, the proportion of new cases, in a stable populationof SARS-CoV2 is 5.2% of the total HAIs and the overall rate of COVID-19 in the community is 13.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rate of COVID-19 in people aged 60 or older is 12.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants while the estimate of the global flu rate (which is in the middle of the seasonal phase) is 37.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The RSV rate drops to 24.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

73.5% of the registered influenza viruses have been type A (H1N1) and 26.5% A (H3N2). 81.3% of respiratory syncytial viruses (the most common cause of hospitalization in children under 1 year of age) have been of the RSV-B type.