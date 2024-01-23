IBM and Sevilla FC are betting on an AI that understands scouting jargon and changes the way players are signed

#IBM #Sevilla #betting #understands #scouting #jargon #players #signed

01/22/2024 Scout Advisor

IBM and Sevilla FC have presented a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, called Scout Advisor, capable of understanding scouting jargon and analyzing more than 200,000 reports to provide the technical team with “exhaustive identification and evaluation”, based in data, of possible signings. This platform, which will be fully operational in the next season (2024 – 2025), aims to “transform the player recruitment process.” This was explained by those responsible for the Sevilla FC Data department and the IBM Client Engineering team during a press conference held at the Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Seville, where a demo of Scout Advisor was shown and they talked about the challenges posed by this project, which seeks to go beyond quantitative data, such as height and weight, speed, number of goals or minutes played, to introduce unstructured qualitative data into the equation, such as textual analysis included in the more than 200,000 scouting reports available to Sevilla FC. In this sense, the natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and foundational models of IBM’s watsonx platform have been used to create this solution, which helps improve the accuracy and effectiveness of player identification. Using linguistic cues from Sevilla FC scouts who describe the key characteristics of the sought-after players – in many cases, using jargon specific to football and even the club itself – Scout Advisor generates curated lists of candidates based on established requirements and summarizes the full set of reports for each player. Thus, the tool is capable of creating a list of candidates based on natural language phrases, such as searches for ‘a tank forward’ or ‘a goalkeeper with good ball release’. Once this list is created, organized by affinity to the requirements established by the club’s sports director, it can be filtered by quality of the profiles (A, A+, B, B+, etc.), price, age and other quantitative criteria, until it is reduced. the options to the interests of the club and the competitive moment in which the entity finds itself. A LONG-TERM BET BY SEVILLA FC Sevilla FC’s scouting team, already widely recognized for its huge database of qualitative player evaluations, has attracted global attention for its successful track record of identifying emerging football stars. In addition, Sevilla FC is a pioneer in the development of its own information-intensive applications aimed at characterizing players based on a wide spectrum of quantitative data. Now, Scout Advisor offers the club an additional competitive advantage, combining its existing capabilities with the use of generative AI to close the gap between metrics-based scouting and human observations that cannot be so easily measured on the field. game. This automated approach is designed to further improve their player identification process and help them make more efficient and informed recruitment decisions, as Victor Orta, sporting director of Sevilla FC, acknowledges: “This is a huge advance in what “regards the internal work of the department.” “This gives us a significant advantage in the player recruitment process and allows us to find the best for our team and continue to improve our performance on the football field. We believe that this collaboration will have a positive impact not only for Sevilla FC, “but for the sports industry as a whole. With this tool, Sevilla FC also demonstrates that technology is not just an objective, but an intimate companion on the journey towards the future of our entity; it is part of our DNA,” he said. added José María del Nido Carrasco, president of Sevilla FC. For his part, Horacio Morell, president of IBM Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel, is “delighted” to collaborate with Sevilla FC in the transformation of the player recruitment process thanks to the power of generative AI. “This project demonstrates our full commitment to continue helping our clients unlock the full potential of their data. This collaboration with Sevilla FC is a clear example of how watsonx helps companies accelerate their adoption of AI, scale and gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries,” concludes the manager. RIDING ON THE WAVE OF GENERATIVE AI Within Sevilla FC, the main brain of this leap towards the use of AI is Elías Zamora, Chief Data Officer of Sevilla FC, who leads a team of data experts made up of different profiles of engineers and scientists (among them a doctor in Engineering and another in Mathematics), who work exclusively for the Sevillian club, developing tools that help them improve their effectiveness and productivity in any area of ​​the institution. “Sevilla FC is recognized as a world leader in scouting and together with IBM seeks to ride the wave of generative AI to transform these processes and continue to be a benchmark,” explains Zamora, who warns that, in any case, Machines are not going to replace any of the professionals in this process as complex as player signings: “Technology puts the information on the table, but it will be the analysts – the club’s experts – who make the final decisions.” When asked by journalists if this is going to translate into better results for Sevilla FC, this trained mathematician defends that “the better the talent is detected, the better the organization will be as a whole”, using the simile of a department of Human Resources capable of identifying the best professionals. “Now we have much richer resumes, based on more precise and complete descriptions of the candidates, and this platform is key to structuring all this data and giving greater precision to the searches for the profiles that are required at all times,” he details. . In this race to achieve competitive advantages on the field thanks to technology, Sevilla FC confirms with this move its commitment to the power of IBM Watsonx’s generative AI, with the ultimate goal of improving the precision and effectiveness of its player recruitment. “With the right controls and governance, AI continues to change the rules of the game for companies in many sectors seeking to modernize their operations. In this case, by generating reliable and explainable knowledge that promotes the objectives of a football club competitive while transforming the job of a soccer scout,” says Ana Paula de Assis, president and CEO of IBM EMEA.