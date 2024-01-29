IBM was fed up with the many home offices and gave the managers an ultimatum

#IBM #fed #home #offices #gave #managers #ultimatum

In a recent internal memo, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) issued instructions to its U.S. managers that they must work from an office or client at least three days a week.

IBM’s position is clear: managers who currently work remotely should relocate within commuting distance of an IBM facility, which is usually defined as a 50-mile radius.

The exception is if they cannot do this due to health conditions or military service. If they do not meet these conditions by the beginning of August, it will result in dismissal from the company, the company manager said.

The IBM spokesperson emphasized that the company is committed to supporting workplaces that provide flexibility and at the same time encourage personal collaboration. Such interactions are believed to increase productivity, innovation and quality of customer service.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has consistently championed the benefits of face-to-face work. In a May 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Krishna suggested that employees who work off-site may face fewer opportunities for promotion. This belief is in line with the previous internal communication from November, according to which employees of the infrastructure businesses must report to their office three times a week.

Due to the consolidation of activities, IBM has closed several offices since the beginning of the pandemic. These closures are part of IBM’s strategy to increase margins by reducing real estate, CFO James Kavanaugh emphasized during an earnings call.

At IBM, the return to the office reflects well broader trends in various industrieswhere companies amid the economic downturn and potential job cuts they tighten the telework policy. In particular, tech giants like Amazon.com and AT&T have also ordered some telecommuters to move closer to corporate offices.

Despite tighter regulations, office occupancy in 2023 remains relatively unchanged from pre-pandemic levels – around 50% in major business districts – and even lower in tech hubs like the San Francisco Bay Area, according to data from Kastle Systems. represent numbers.

Cover image source: Shutterstock