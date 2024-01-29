IBM writes to managers: return to the office or leave the group

#IBM #writes #managers #return #office #leave #group

All US managers must immediately report to an office or client location at least three days a week

Go back to work in the office. American IBM has issued a company-wide ultimatum to managers who still work remotely: move closer to an office or leave the company.

Letter to managers

All U.S. managers must immediately report to an office or client location at least three days a week “regardless of the current state of the workplace,” according to a memo sent Jan. 16 and reported by Bloomberg. The badge data will be used to “assess individual attendance” and shared with managers and human resources, senior vice president John Granger wrote in the memo.

Either in the office or outside the group

Those working remotely, who do not fall under the exceptions (medical matters or military service), must comply with the new rules by early August.

Managers who do not agree to relocate and are unable to secure a role approved as remote must “separate themselves from IBM,” Granger wrote.

The offer

“IBM is focused on providing a work environment that balances flexibility with the face-to-face interactions that make us more productive, innovative and better able to serve our customers,” a company spokesperson said. “Consistent with this approach, we require executives and people leaders in the United States to be in the office at least three days a week.”

CEO Arvind Krishna has long championed the importance of in-person working. In a May 2023 interview with Bloomberg, Krishna said promotions will be rarer for those who are not on site. Some teams within IBM had already instituted office attendance requirements.

IBM’s turning point

In recent years, IBM has scaled back its operations to focus on software and services, introduced new products to capitalize on interest in artificial intelligence and divested its managed infrastructure, weather and healthcare businesses. Executives provided a positive outlook for 2024 with fourth-quarter earnings last week, sending shares to their best day in nearly four years.

Big Blue plans to cut jobs this year, spending a similar amount on restructuring as last year, when it planned to cut 3,900 workers, Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said last week. At the end of 2022, IBM had approximately 288,000 workers globally

