Ibogaine, a psychedelic substance that relieves trauma

#Ibogaine #psychedelic #substance #relieves #trauma

Reading time: 2 min — Spotted on Wired, Nature

Joe Hudak had tried everything. A former US special forces soldier, now retired, he returned from his service in Iraq, Afghanistan and South America with significant post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Neither talking therapies nor the range of medications prescribed to him were able to improve his condition. He attempted to end his life twice in 2012, the year after returning to the United States.

It is through the organization Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions that Hudak seems to have found an escape. In 2022, he and twenty-nine other veteran members of the organization collaborated with Stanford University on a study testing the effects of a psychedelic substance, ibogaine. The study took place in Mexico, where its use is not restricted.

After treatment with ibogaine, veterans experienced an average reduction of 88% in PTSD symptoms, 87% in depression symptoms, and 81% in anxiety symptoms. Hudak, for his part, saw his ailments disappear: «CThe voices in my head that screamed at me and shamed me, ibogaine cut them out.” As a childhood friend, Hudak, pointed out to him “seems to have returned to his old self”.

This substance produces a dreamlike phenomenon, and some users describe the experience of watching a “slideshow of their own life”. The memories would be observed in the third person, and would therefore be re-evaluated from another perspective. The study subjects reported that the treatment notably helped them to free themselves from their trauma.

Reservations remain

While ibogaine shows promise in the treatment of PTSD, the extent of its risks is still uncertain. Very closely regulated or even banned in many countries including France, the use of ibogaine presents a risk of fatal heart rhythm irregularities.

Additionally, researchers are still uncertain about exactly how ibogaine and other psychedelics work on the brain. It is currently suggested that these substances facilitate the remodeling of connections. If the only side effects reported by Hudak and his peers were only headaches and nausea, the thirty of them do not represent a sufficient sample to overlook the dangers of ibogaine.

For now, the study is content to support the launch of more rigorous trials to test the treatment. According to Alan Davis, a clinical psychologist at Ohio State University, “it will take years of study to determine the effectiveness and safety of ibogaine”. Nolan Williams, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford who led the study, looks forward to the rest of the work ahead to explore the promise of these encouraging early experiments.