Ibon Navarro: “Gran Canaria is the team most similar to us”

Equipment status? “They are all fine, but their legs are a little crumpled, that is what we have to do these weeks, prepare for what is coming. The last weeks we have are these two, we will lose spark”

State of form for February. “You have to be good every weekend. But if you only compete you detrain yourself. We must put workloads back into our legs. That’s a little old school. Here it is elite, you have to be good every game, to play two games in three days you have to be very prepared.”

Keys to the match… “I would also include Surna, I don’t think there will be only three players. Between Slaughter, Surna and Brussino it is almost 50% in triples per game, 8/20. It’s a barbarity. It is true that they do not have a defensive profile, Andrew Albicy perhaps. They are at a very high collective level in defense. I think he is very well worked, very high level of effort and it will be difficult for us. They will arrive very well, high confidence level. I wouldn’t dare say that it’s just Happ and Brussino, even though they are both at a very high level. Surna, after the injury, is at that point where he brings very good effectiveness.”

Characteristics of Gran Canaria. “It could be the team that is most similar to us, although they have a couple of players playing more than 25 minutes. They have a structure similar to ours. Due to Ferran’s loss they have had to put Slaughter on one. That distribution of roles is perhaps similar to ours.”

The first leg was the start of the current great streak. “I don’t think they are the team of the first round, neither do we. It’s been a long time and we’ve improved. They too, especially at the back.”

Euroleague team. “It is not a Euroleague team because they have decided not to be, correctly. Making a team with an offensive, individual profile but good collective defense speaks very well of Jaka and his career.”

Barreiro. “A review was done and I know that he is happy, the phrase was that we should not give up.”

Copa del Rey draw. “The one you don’t want is the one that’s going to touch you.”

